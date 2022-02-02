https://sputniknews.com/20220202/mauricio-pochettinos-psg-future-up-in-the-air-after-shock-french-cup-defeat-media-claims-1092687928.html

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG Future Up in the Air After Shock French Cup Defeat, Media Claims

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG Future Up in the Air After Shock French Cup Defeat, Media Claims

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino's future with the Paris-based club is up in the air, French newspaper Le Parisien has claimed.According to the media outlet, Pochettino's stay at the Parc des Princes is heavily aligned to his star-studded team's progression in the UEFA Champions League. PSG take on Spanish behemoth Real Madrid in the last 16 of Europe's premier club tournament.Pochettino's problems at PSG have multiplied in the wake of his team's not-so-impressive run of late. Even though the Parisians remain 11 points clear at the top on the Ligue 1 charts, they have lacked consistency for the past month and a half.Their recent ouster from the French Cup on penalties once again showed their frailty in crunch situations and their heavy dependence on Kylian Mbappe as the other two high profile names, Lionel Messi and Neymar have not had much role to play.While Messi was down with COVID and only made his return to action recently, Neymar is still recuperating from a ligament injury and is expected to be fully fit for PSG's Champions League fixture against Madrid next month.That's why Pochettino's only hope to salvage his position at the club is to first win their highly anticipated tie against Real before winning the continental club tournament.Despite the huge amount of money PSG have invested in marquee signings, they have never won the Champions League in the past.Other than the European glory, PSG are also aiming to reclaim the Ligue 1 title which they had relinquished to Lille last year. While speculation is rife about Pochettino's future, his contract with PSG only expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

