Man Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
Man Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
After enduring a mediocre 2021-22 season so far, Man United are searching for a long-term manager to take charge during the summer. The Red Devils haven't won... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
English giants Manchester United seem to have intensified their search for a permanent manager after French media reported that the club was in "secret" contact with current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino.Pochettino is the overwhelming favourite to become United's next long-term head coach as interim manager Ralf Rangnick only signed a six-month deal with the club, which is set to expire at the end of this season.According to French newspaper Le Parisien, United initially wanted to bring Pochettino on board in November, almost immediately after the sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But the Red Devils failed in their efforts as PSG's top brass blocked the Argentine leaving mid-season.However, United's interest in Pochettino hasn't waned and the 20-time English champions have "maintained contact" with the PSG manager. As per the media outlet, Pochettino "has a lot of supporters" in Manchester. Besides Pochettino, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is also in the running, the publication claimed.PSG currently occupies top spot in Ligue 1 with 47 points followed by Nice in second place with 36.PSG have also moved into the Round of 16 of the Champions League and will confront La Liga leaders Real Madrid for a spot in the quarterfinals next month.
Man Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks

12:47 GMT 12.01.2022
PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the French League One soccer match between FC Metz and Paris Saint-Germain at Saint Symphorien stadium, in Metz, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the French League One soccer match between FC Metz and Paris Saint-Germain at Saint Symphorien stadium, in Metz, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Christophe Ena
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
After enduring a mediocre 2021-22 season so far, Man United are searching for a long-term manager to take charge during the summer. The Red Devils haven't won any silverware in their last four campaigns.
English giants Manchester United seem to have intensified their search for a permanent manager after French media reported that the club was in "secret" contact with current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino is the overwhelming favourite to become United's next long-term head coach as interim manager Ralf Rangnick only signed a six-month deal with the club, which is set to expire at the end of this season.
According to French newspaper Le Parisien, United initially wanted to bring Pochettino on board in November, almost immediately after the sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
But the Red Devils failed in their efforts as PSG's top brass blocked the Argentine leaving mid-season.
However, United's interest in Pochettino hasn't waned and the 20-time English champions have "maintained contact" with the PSG manager.
As per the media outlet, Pochettino "has a lot of supporters" in Manchester.
Besides Pochettino, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is also in the running, the publication claimed.
PSG currently occupies top spot in Ligue 1 with 47 points followed by Nice in second place with 36.
PSG have also moved into the Round of 16 of the Champions League and will confront La Liga leaders Real Madrid for a spot in the quarterfinals next month.
