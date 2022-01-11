Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/cristiano-ronaldo-could-reportedly-exit-man-utd-with-a-move-to-barcelona-on-the-cards-1092177366.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly Exit Man Utd With a Move to Barcelona on the Cards
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly Exit Man Utd With a Move to Barcelona on the Cards
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford hasn't gone entirely according to the plan. While CR7 has sparkled, scoring an impressive 14 goals in 21... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T14:38+0000
2022-01-11T14:38+0000
football
football
sport
barcelona
lionel messi
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
sputnik
transfer
deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092178729_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_e9a7a930d5d628aa2ace9b0da2595d70.jpg
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly fed up at Manchester United and a sensational move to Barcelona could be on the horizon, Spanish outlet Sport has claimed.During the weekend, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly discussed his current situation with his agent Jorge Mendes.As per the British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo is unhappy with United's continuing struggles on the pitch despite the appointment of a new interim manager in the form of Ralf Rangnick.Moreover, United's camp is a divided house at the moment with a rift brewing between senior players and young guns.The divisions between the iconic club's players were laid bare by defender Luke Shaw after their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.Ex-Real Madrid forward Ronaldo is also not interested in staying at the club if Rangnick is made the Red Devils' long-term manager after the conclusion of his present six-month stint as interim boss. The German is known for his high pressing style, something Ronaldo is not so keen to embrace.Against this background, with Ronaldo's agent Mendes sharing an "excellent relationship" with Barca president Joan Laporta, Sport reported that Ronaldo's arrival at Camp Nou is becoming an increasing possibility during the summer.Ronaldo joined United on a two-year contract with an option of a 12-month extension in the summer of last year. It's his second stint with the iconic English club after his first spell from 2003 to 2009.During his six-year stay under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo brought immense success to United, scoring an impressive 118 goals in 292 appearances. CR7 led them to three successive league titles (2007 to 09) and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2008.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092178729_72:0:2801:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c91c05c3d7c0ba485af03436042b83ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, transfer, deal, sport, sport, transfer, move, football club, switch, football team, footballer, football legend, football star, player, lionel messi, xavi hernandez

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly Exit Man Utd With a Move to Barcelona on the Cards

14:38 GMT 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / SCOTT HEPPELLNewcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 27, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 27, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / SCOTT HEPPELL
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford hasn't gone entirely according to the plan. While CR7 has sparkled, scoring an impressive 14 goals in 21 appearances, the club has failed to stem its slide in all competitions.
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly fed up at Manchester United and a sensational move to Barcelona could be on the horizon, Spanish outlet Sport has claimed.
During the weekend, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly discussed his current situation with his agent Jorge Mendes.
As per the British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo is unhappy with United's continuing struggles on the pitch despite the appointment of a new interim manager in the form of Ralf Rangnick.
Moreover, United's camp is a divided house at the moment with a rift brewing between senior players and young guns.
The divisions between the iconic club's players were laid bare by defender Luke Shaw after their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.
Ex-Real Madrid forward Ronaldo is also not interested in staying at the club if Rangnick is made the Red Devils' long-term manager after the conclusion of his present six-month stint as interim boss. The German is known for his high pressing style, something Ronaldo is not so keen to embrace.
Against this background, with Ronaldo's agent Mendes sharing an "excellent relationship" with Barca president Joan Laporta, Sport reported that Ronaldo's arrival at Camp Nou is becoming an increasing possibility during the summer.
Ronaldo joined United on a two-year contract with an option of a 12-month extension in the summer of last year. It's his second stint with the iconic English club after his first spell from 2003 to 2009.
During his six-year stay under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo brought immense success to United, scoring an impressive 118 goals in 292 appearances. CR7 led them to three successive league titles (2007 to 09) and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2008.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMT'Not Asking for Crazy Stuff': Mohamed Salah Breaks Silence Over Deadlock in Liverpool Contract Talks
15:33 GMTYerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border
15:33 GMTNovak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results
15:15 GMTAmericans 'Running Out of Money' to Pay Bills After Loss of COVID-19-related 'Financial Cushion'
15:12 GMTWorld's Biggest Condom Manufacturer Reveals Why Sales Dropped During Pandemic
14:45 GMTFans to Return to Sports Stadiums in Scotland Next Week as Country Partly Lifts COVID Restrictions
14:40 GMTMonkey Kills Three Month-Old Baby in India by Tossing Him Into Water Tank
14:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly Exit Man Utd With a Move to Barcelona on the Cards
14:04 GMTTaiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Projects
14:03 GMTMeth Burrito, Gun Buckle and Chainsaw: TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Catches' of Past Year - Video
13:38 GMTIllegal EU Arrivals in 2021 Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, Frontex Says
13:32 GMTPolish Media Claims Russian Sub Sought to Steal British Frigate’s Sonar
13:19 GMTRetired Norwegian General Blames Fallout With Russia on 'Western Exceptionalism, US Hubris'
13:15 GMTNuland Reportedly Tried to Persuade Democratic Senators to Reject Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:09 GMTPolice in India's Telangana State Left Puzzled After Severed Head Found at Hindu Goddess' Feet
13:02 GMTKenya Hit by Large-Scale Blackout - Photos
12:45 GMTInvestigation Into Downing Street 'Parties' Will Include May 2020 Gatherings, Minister Ellis Says
12:43 GMTFederal Judge Hints Trump May Have to Pay for Hours of Silence During Capital Attack
12:33 GMTSocial and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
12:24 GMTKazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests