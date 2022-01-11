https://sputniknews.com/20220111/cristiano-ronaldo-could-reportedly-exit-man-utd-with-a-move-to-barcelona-on-the-cards-1092177366.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Reportedly Exit Man Utd With a Move to Barcelona on the Cards

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford hasn't gone entirely according to the plan. While CR7 has sparkled, scoring an impressive 14 goals in 21... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly fed up at Manchester United and a sensational move to Barcelona could be on the horizon, Spanish outlet Sport has claimed.During the weekend, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly discussed his current situation with his agent Jorge Mendes.As per the British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo is unhappy with United's continuing struggles on the pitch despite the appointment of a new interim manager in the form of Ralf Rangnick.Moreover, United's camp is a divided house at the moment with a rift brewing between senior players and young guns.The divisions between the iconic club's players were laid bare by defender Luke Shaw after their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.Ex-Real Madrid forward Ronaldo is also not interested in staying at the club if Rangnick is made the Red Devils' long-term manager after the conclusion of his present six-month stint as interim boss. The German is known for his high pressing style, something Ronaldo is not so keen to embrace.Against this background, with Ronaldo's agent Mendes sharing an "excellent relationship" with Barca president Joan Laporta, Sport reported that Ronaldo's arrival at Camp Nou is becoming an increasing possibility during the summer.Ronaldo joined United on a two-year contract with an option of a 12-month extension in the summer of last year. It's his second stint with the iconic English club after his first spell from 2003 to 2009.During his six-year stay under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo brought immense success to United, scoring an impressive 118 goals in 292 appearances. CR7 led them to three successive league titles (2007 to 09) and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2008.

