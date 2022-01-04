Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/miracle-worker-piers-morgan-blasts-ralf-rangnick-as-man-united-suffers-shocking-loss-to-wolves-1092008291.html
'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
Manchester United have had a roller-coaster ride during their current campaign. While at times, the Red Devils have performed absolutely brilliantly, they have... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T06:31+0000
2022-01-04T06:31+0000
football
football
sport
tottenham
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
sputnik
premier league
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092009311_0:117:1929:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_57de819025795e0b8444fb0ff51ec1ce.jpg
Noted British broadcaster Piers Morgan took a dig at United boss Rangnick, claiming that the German has made them "even worse" than they were before his arrival. The British journo's comment followed the Red Devil's 1-0 loss to the Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.Morgan suggested that the iconic English club's management made a mistake in bringing Rangnick on board and instead should have appointed current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte as their head coach.Meanwhile, Man United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have also ripped into their former team's underwhelming show, with Neville declaring that United's performance wasn't "good" and Scholes deriding it as a "f****** joke". Joao Moutinho delivered the winner in the 82nd minute for the Wolverhampton-based team as Rangnick suffered his first defeat as United's manager.United defender Luke Shaw also joined in the act, as he questioned the body language of his teammates after their latest setback against the Wolves. Additionally, Shaw cast doubts over his colleagues' team spirit. The England international insisted that there was no unity within the team and that that was the main reason behind their struggles on the pitch.Continuing with his scathing criticism of his own team-mates, Shaw explained that United's players lacked the match-winning attitude needed to win the match.According to him, Rangnick's boys never forced their opponents to come out of their comfort zone because they never put any sort of pressure on them.With their sixth defeat in the Premier League this season, United have found themselves in the seventh spot on the charts.At present, the Red Devils are four points off Arsenal, who currently occupy the fourth spot in the table.A top four finish is a must for United to feature in next season's Champions League or else just like Barcelona they could be relegated to the Europa League.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092009311_84:0:1843:1319_1920x0_80_0_0_8dea14cff2173d97d4c303c414718bfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, tottenham, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, sputnik, premier league, sport, sport, defeat, loss, antonio conte, manager, football club, footballers, football team, footballer, ex-footballer, football legend, head coach, football star, paul scholes, legend

'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves

06:31 GMT 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 3, 2022 Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick during the match
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 3, 2022 Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick during the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Manchester United have had a roller-coaster ride during their current campaign. While at times, the Red Devils have performed absolutely brilliantly, they have also appeared clueless, out of ideas and miserable at others.
Noted British broadcaster Piers Morgan took a dig at United boss Rangnick, claiming that the German has made them "even worse" than they were before his arrival.
The British journo's comment followed the Red Devil's 1-0 loss to the Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Morgan suggested that the iconic English club's management made a mistake in bringing Rangnick on board and instead should have appointed current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte as their head coach.
Meanwhile, Man United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have also ripped into their former team's underwhelming show, with Neville declaring that United's performance wasn't "good" and Scholes deriding it as a "f****** joke".
Joao Moutinho delivered the winner in the 82nd minute for the Wolverhampton-based team as Rangnick suffered his first defeat as United's manager.
United defender Luke Shaw also joined in the act, as he questioned the body language of his teammates after their latest setback against the Wolves. Additionally, Shaw cast doubts over his colleagues' team spirit.
The England international insisted that there was no unity within the team and that that was the main reason behind their struggles on the pitch.

"I didn't feel that we were all there together. We felt like we were struggling," Shaw said after the game. "We need to bring the intensity. We need to be more aggressive and we need to bring more motivation. Inside the dressing room we know what we want but when we step out on that pitch we need to give 100 percent."

Continuing with his scathing criticism of his own team-mates, Shaw explained that United's players lacked the match-winning attitude needed to win the match.
According to him, Rangnick's boys never forced their opponents to come out of their comfort zone because they never put any sort of pressure on them.
"Even from the first minute we didn't go for them. I think that time's critical where you've got to put your stamp on the game, especially with 75,000 people roaring behind us," the 26-year-old footballer concluded.
With their sixth defeat in the Premier League this season, United have found themselves in the seventh spot on the charts.
At present, the Red Devils are four points off Arsenal, who currently occupy the fourth spot in the table.
A top four finish is a must for United to feature in next season's Champions League or else just like Barcelona they could be relegated to the Europa League.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era
06:34 GMTUS Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
06:33 GMTBeijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
06:31 GMT'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
06:22 GMTIndian Police Detain Engineering Student in 'Online Sale' of Muslim Women Case
06:02 GMTQuadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
05:28 GMT‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:24 GMTUS Registers Over 1Mln COVID Cases in 24 Hours
04:11 GMTFormer New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Avoid Charges Over Nursing Home Death Count
03:48 GMTOntario Court Awards $107 Million to Families of Victims From Downed Ukrainian Flight 752
03:42 GMTSplit Screen Day
03:17 GMTVerizon, AT&T Agree to Delay 5G Rollout for Two Weeks After Plea From Airline Industry
03:00 GMTApple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World’s Most Valuable Firm
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:20 GMTEcuador Shifts 50% of Public Sector Employees to Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister
02:20 GMTOntario Implements Emergency Measures to Curb Spread of Omicron Variant - Premier’s Office
01:53 GMTFormer UK Envoy: Tales About Hussein, Soleimani Part of US Record of 'Systematic Deception'
01:10 GMTIsrael’s Mossad Bombed German, Swiss Firms in 1980s Aiding Pakistan’s Nuclear Program, Paper Claims
01:02 GMTBiden Stranded on Air Force One After Severe Snowstorm Strikes US Mid-Atlantic