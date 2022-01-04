https://sputniknews.com/20220104/miracle-worker-piers-morgan-blasts-ralf-rangnick-as-man-united-suffers-shocking-loss-to-wolves-1092008291.html

'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves

Manchester United have had a roller-coaster ride during their current campaign. While at times, the Red Devils have performed absolutely brilliantly, they have... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

Noted British broadcaster Piers Morgan took a dig at United boss Rangnick, claiming that the German has made them "even worse" than they were before his arrival. The British journo's comment followed the Red Devil's 1-0 loss to the Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.Morgan suggested that the iconic English club's management made a mistake in bringing Rangnick on board and instead should have appointed current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte as their head coach.Meanwhile, Man United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have also ripped into their former team's underwhelming show, with Neville declaring that United's performance wasn't "good" and Scholes deriding it as a "f****** joke". Joao Moutinho delivered the winner in the 82nd minute for the Wolverhampton-based team as Rangnick suffered his first defeat as United's manager.United defender Luke Shaw also joined in the act, as he questioned the body language of his teammates after their latest setback against the Wolves. Additionally, Shaw cast doubts over his colleagues' team spirit. The England international insisted that there was no unity within the team and that that was the main reason behind their struggles on the pitch.Continuing with his scathing criticism of his own team-mates, Shaw explained that United's players lacked the match-winning attitude needed to win the match.According to him, Rangnick's boys never forced their opponents to come out of their comfort zone because they never put any sort of pressure on them.With their sixth defeat in the Premier League this season, United have found themselves in the seventh spot on the charts.At present, the Red Devils are four points off Arsenal, who currently occupy the fourth spot in the table.A top four finish is a must for United to feature in next season's Champions League or else just like Barcelona they could be relegated to the Europa League.

