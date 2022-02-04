https://sputniknews.com/20220204/will-be-difficult-for-lionel-messi-to-match-cristiano-ronaldos-level-at-his-age-lewandowski-says-1092742065.html
Will Be Difficult for Lionel Messi to Match Cristiano Ronaldo's Level at His Age, Lewandowski Says
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have often been compared with each other. Both the iconic players have their own legion of supporters who have spoken about...
News
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092749753_0:0:1963:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_9e9a2f454cb7d3c8e718fbcabf1ae3bb.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have often been compared with each other. Both the iconic players have their own legion of supporters who have spoken about their admiration for one of the two men. Poland skipper Lewandowski is the latest to have made his preference clear between the Argentine and Portuguese.
Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski's phenomenal goal-scoring record for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich has put him in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo
and Lionel Messi, leading to comparisons with both of the legendary footballers.
Messi may have more Ballon d'Or awards than CR7, with the Argentine winning the sport's biggest individual honour for a record seventh time, but the Polish star believes it will be hard for the former Barcelona
frontman to match Ronaldo's level at his age.
The Bayern talisman was asked to share his views on the subject of Messi and Ronaldo and their diminishing returns on the field after both players switched clubs last summer.
While Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford
. However, both have failed to live up to their high standards. Though the ex-Real Madrid marksman may have tasted relative success at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have struggled on the pitch.
"Cristiano is three-and-a-half years older than me and still scores a lot. But he changed the club, he changed the tactics and his team is not always successful. When his team regains its balance, he can return to score goals," Lewandowski told Polish outlet Pilka Nozna. "He used to have great numbers, impossible numbers, today they are just very good numbers. Probably he won't score 60 goals in a year anymore, but with 30 and 40 he still makes a difference".
Expanding on the issue, Lewandowski pointed out that" on the other hand, Messi's returns since arriving at the Parc des Princes have been pathetic, to say the least".
The reason for that, according to Lewandowski, is that Messi had scored " only a solitary goal in 12 appearances for the club in Ligue 1".
"The expectations on him are quite different. Messi is a different type of player. At Cristiano's age it will be more difficult for him to stay at his goal-scoring level," the 33-year-old concluded.