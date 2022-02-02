Man Utd in Turmoil as Stars Press for Exit Amid Managerial Uncertainty & Mason Greenwood's Arrest

https://sputniknews.com/20220202/man-utd-in-turmoil-as-stars-press-for-exit-amid-managerial-uncertainty--mason-greenwoods-arrest-1092678856.html

There was a time, especially during the era of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, when Man United had the aura of a happy club, as everything appeared to be...

As the winter transfer window ended on 31 January with no major signings to bolster their squad and Richard Arnold replacing Ed Woodward as CEO the following day, the Red Devils have found themselves in turmoil, and are facing massive problems on multiple fronts.One of their most promising young players, Mason Greenwood, was arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault over the weekend, and many of the club's players, including Paul Pogba, are exploring options to leave Old Trafford.The rape allegations against Greenwood have already dealt a severe blow to Manchester United's reputation, with fans returning shirts bearing the 20-year-old footballer's name.Greenwood is no ordinary player - United have invested heavily in his development since he joined the club as a six-year-old.Subsequently, he trained at United's youth academy, where he progressed through the ranks before making his first start for the Red Devils in 2019.Before he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police, Greenwood's valuation in the football transfer market was estimated to be around $135 million. According to The Daily Mail, the dressing room of the former Premier League winners is besieged with an "unhappy bunch" of footballers who don't want to stay with the club.Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have already left for Seville and Everton on loan respectively.On the other hand, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly did their best to move away from the club but failed in their attempts, at least for now. If Martial and Van de Beek make their switch permanent during the summer, it will be a massive blow to United's finances as the club paid millions to sign both these stars.Meanwhile, Pogba, Lingard, Uruguayan international Edinson Cavani, goalkeeper Lee Grant and Spanish midfielder Juan Mata will become free agents at the conclusion of the current campaign and their departure without paying any kind of transfer fee would hit the 20-time English champions hard. But United's problems don't end here. The reason why United's troubles are set to escalate further in the upcoming 18 months is that the contracts of Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Andreas Pereira, Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton will conclude at the end of next season.The majority of them have already highlighted their frustration with the current state of affairs at the club and are eager to switch to other teams in Europe.Many of the aforementioned players are also keeping a close watch on United's next long-term managerial pick, with Ronaldo categorically communicating to the club's board that he will leave if current interim manager Ralf Rangnick is handed the reins full-time.The other major factor behind the likes of Ronaldo staying or quitting would be United's ability to make a quick turnaround in the present season.Last month, the Portuguese maestro publicly stated that he didn't return to the club to fight for the "sixth or seventh spot" in the Premier League.Hence, United's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League could lead to an exodus of players, including five-time Ballon d'Or-winning Ronaldo, from Manchester.

