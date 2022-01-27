https://sputniknews.com/20220127/he-blocked-us-transfer-website-transfermarkt-makes-revelation-about-cristiano-ronaldo-1092558704.html
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo's disdain for people and journalists who have blasted him in the past is no secret – he doesn't take criticism too well. This time, the 36-year-old Manchester United ace has apparently lost his cool and blocked the Instagram account of transfer website Transfermarkt, which published the estimated market value of several footballers in the spring of 2020. Ronaldo, who was part of Serie A side Juventus at the time, was second on the list behind compatriot Bernardo Silva. The Man City midfielder was valued at a staggering $111.5m, $18 million more than Ronaldo, which wasn't much appreciated by CR7."We can't tag Ronaldo because he blocked us after he saw his market value," Transfermarkt claimed back then.Initially, the website did not disclose what exactly happened, but they've now broken their silence on the matter."He sent a message first to our social media guys. They answered him, explained why, and told him 'The people in your own age group, you are by far the number one'," Christian Swartz, Tranfermarkt's coordinator, told American outlet The Athletic. "I think it was £30-50 ($40-67) million difference (between Ronaldo and the next player on the list), and then he sent some smilies, and then he blocked us."Ronaldo, however, proved Transfermarkt's estimation wrong the following year as he left the Old Lady and made a sensational return to Old Trafford in a deal worth $30m.
