https://sputniknews.com/20220209/psg-set-to-offer-kylian-mbappe-higher-salary-than-lionel-messi-to-stop-real-madrid-from-signing-him-1092871776.html

PSG Set to Offer Kylian Mbappe Higher Salary Than Lionel Messi to Stop Real Madrid from Signing Him

PSG Set to Offer Kylian Mbappe Higher Salary Than Lionel Messi to Stop Real Madrid from Signing Him

Considered as the financial superpower of football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are known for doing anything to keep their players at the Parc des Princes. This... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T09:34+0000

2022-02-09T09:34+0000

2022-02-09T09:34+0000

sport

sport

sport

lionel messi

lionel messi

kylian mbappe

neymar

cristiano ronaldo

psg

paris saint-germain (psg)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090068894_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6e6d0f2e88e793b0b489c418c21a6f0d.jpg

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side expires at the end of their current campaign. But the French outfit are firm about their intention to not let him leave, even if it comes with a potential heavy cost of unsettling Lionel Messi, Spanish outlet Marca reported.As per the publication, PSG's management is set to offer Mbappe a higher salary than Lionel Messi, which would make him the de-facto No. 1 player in the squad.It could potentially upset the Argentine, as Messi was Barcelona's top-earner throughout his career at Camp Nou and he's not used to playing second fiddle to anyone, let alone a footballer who is 11 years his junior.Since last summer, Real Madrid have been in hot pursuit of the former AS Monaco star and as per German newspaper Bild, have already offered him a deal that would make him the second highest paid footballer in the world, ahead of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.Meanwhile, Mbappe's desire to join Madrid is no secret. The admiration the Frenchman has for the 13-time Champions League winners stems from the club's rich history and a long list of football legends, including his childhood idol Ronaldo.But the Paris-based club is planning to block Real's bid by offering the 23-year-old a short-term contract and give him more money than both Messi and Neymar.Right now Messi takes home a staggering $47 million in annual wages from the club, while Mbappe earns $20.5 million per year.It would be a monumental change from PSG and shows their resoluteness, rather their desperation to hold on to the prodigious France international for a few more years. Mbappe's stellar show this season could be one of the determining factors behind PSG's determination to keep him in Paris.After all, he's the club's leading scorer with 20 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22 and has played a key role in PSG occupying the top position in the Ligue 1 table.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, kylian mbappe, neymar, cristiano ronaldo, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, contract, deal, offer, sputnik, football, football, footballer, football star, football legend, football team, football club, salary, wage, hike, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino