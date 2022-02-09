Registration was successful!
PSG Set to Offer Kylian Mbappe Higher Salary Than Lionel Messi to Stop Real Madrid from Signing Him
Considered as the financial superpower of football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are known for doing anything to keep their players at the Parc des Princes. This... 09.02.2022
lionel messi
lionel messi
kylian mbappe
neymar
cristiano ronaldo
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090068894_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6e6d0f2e88e793b0b489c418c21a6f0d.jpg
PSG Set to Offer Kylian Mbappe Higher Salary Than Lionel Messi to Stop Real Madrid from Signing Him

09:34 GMT 09.02.2022
© AP Photo / Christophe EnaPSG's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with PSG's Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during his Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
PSG's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with PSG's Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during his Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© AP Photo / Christophe Ena
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Considered as the financial superpower of football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are known for doing anything to keep their players at the Parc des Princes. This seems to be the case with World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, as the club is even willing to upset the sport's biggest name to keep him at the Parc des Princes.
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side expires at the end of their current campaign. But the French outfit are firm about their intention to not let him leave, even if it comes with a potential heavy cost of unsettling Lionel Messi, Spanish outlet Marca reported.

As per the publication, PSG's management is set to offer Mbappe a higher salary than Lionel Messi, which would make him the de-facto No. 1 player in the squad.

It could potentially upset the Argentine, as Messi was Barcelona's top-earner throughout his career at Camp Nou and he's not used to playing second fiddle to anyone, let alone a footballer who is 11 years his junior.

Since last summer, Real Madrid have been in hot pursuit of the former AS Monaco star and as per German newspaper Bild, have already offered him a deal that would make him the second highest paid footballer in the world, ahead of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's desire to join Madrid is no secret. The admiration the Frenchman has for the 13-time Champions League winners stems from the club's rich history and a long list of football legends, including his childhood idol Ronaldo.

But the Paris-based club is planning to block Real's bid by offering the 23-year-old a short-term contract and give him more money than both Messi and Neymar.

Right now Messi takes home a staggering $47 million in annual wages from the club, while Mbappe earns $20.5 million per year.

It would be a monumental change from PSG and shows their resoluteness, rather their desperation to hold on to the prodigious France international for a few more years.

Mbappe's stellar show this season could be one of the determining factors behind PSG's determination to keep him in Paris.

After all, he's the club's leading scorer with 20 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22 and has played a key role in PSG occupying the top position in the Ligue 1 table.
