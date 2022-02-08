Registration was successful!
'We No Longer Recognise This Club': PSG Supporters' Club Rips Into Mauricio Pochettino's Side
'We No Longer Recognise This Club': PSG Supporters' Club Rips Into Mauricio Pochettino's Side
For years, allegations have been levelled against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that the French giants buy football stars in droves before spoiling them with hefty... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
Widely regarded as PSG's most influential supporters' group, Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) has launched a scathing attack on the club, targeting Mauricio Pochettino's side for their recent poor performances, including being ousted from the French Cup last week. The CUP has also lambasted the Paris-based side for its approach to player transfers, describing it as a club that "accumulates stars like a spoilt child, without worrying about the sporting consequences".Moving along its list of grievances, CUP also accused the club of putting their entire focus on the Champions League while neglecting tournaments at home, particularly competitions such as the French Cup, the equivalent of England's FA Cup. "We no longer recognise this club. Our patience has reached its limit! Today, we issue our rallying cry: players, coaches, it is time to react or we will continue to face unacceptable disappointment," the group concluded.Although Lionel Messi and his teammates are at the top of Ligue 1 with 56 points and are almost certain to win the tournament later this year, Pochettino's men are up against the mighty challenge in the form of Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 next week.
PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the French League One soccer match between FC Metz and Paris Saint-Germain at Saint Symphorien stadium, in Metz, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the French League One soccer match between FC Metz and Paris Saint-Germain at Saint Symphorien stadium, in Metz, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
© AP Photo / Christophe Ena
For years, allegations have been levelled against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that the French giants buy football stars in droves before spoiling them with hefty salaries and a team culture that focuses on luxury rather than performance. Once again the club is in focus for its high spending and sub-par performances this season.
Widely regarded as PSG's most influential supporters' group, Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) has launched a scathing attack on the club, targeting Mauricio Pochettino's side for their recent poor performances, including being ousted from the French Cup last week.
The CUP has also lambasted the Paris-based side for its approach to player transfers, describing it as a club that "accumulates stars like a spoilt child, without worrying about the sporting consequences".
Moving along its list of grievances, CUP also accused the club of putting their entire focus on the Champions League while neglecting tournaments at home, particularly competitions such as the French Cup, the equivalent of England's FA Cup.
"The club appears to dream so big that it gives the impression that the season starts in February and that it scorns domestic trophies," the CUP's statement continued.
"We no longer recognise this club. Our patience has reached its limit! Today, we issue our rallying cry: players, coaches, it is time to react or we will continue to face unacceptable disappointment," the group concluded.
Although Lionel Messi and his teammates are at the top of Ligue 1 with 56 points and are almost certain to win the tournament later this year, Pochettino's men are up against the mighty challenge in the form of Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 next week.
