Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tied his longest scoring drought after failing to score in Tuesday's English Premier League match.During United's game with Premier League minnows Burnley, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Ronaldo began on the bench and joined the game in the 68th minute. However, he didn't score.Apart from that, the Red Devils failed to win for the second match in a row, losing in a penalty shootout in a home match of the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup with Middlesbrough. Ronaldo has failed to score for five matches in a row, repeating his worst streak without goals since 2010, when he played for Real Madrid.The forward, who played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, returned to Old Trafford at the beginning of this season. He has so far played in 24 games and notched 14 goals.
Manchester United was knocked out of the FA Cup after losing on penalties in the 1/16 final match to second division club Middlesbrough. Manchester United was also defeated earlier by clubs that are on the brink of being relegated from the English Premier League.
