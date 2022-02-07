https://sputniknews.com/20220207/zinedine-zidane-pushing-for-cristiano-ronaldo-lionel-messi-union-at-psg-report-says-1092825833.html

Zinedine Zidane Pushing for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Union at PSG, Report Says

Zinedine Zidane Pushing for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Union at PSG, Report Says

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last summer in the hopes of recapturing the club's glory years during the 1990s and 2000s.

Zinedine Zidane is tipped to become the next head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the French great set to take over from current club boss Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentine's expected departure to former English champions Manchester United later this season. And the former Real Madrid manager is pushing for a union of two legendary footballers - Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in Paris, the Spanish outlet Marca reported.Zidane and CR7 spent a considerable amount of time together at the Santiago Bernabeu, leading the Spanish behemoth to multiple La Liga and Champions League titles. The French coach is the only man ever to claim three back-to-back trophies in Europe's premier club tournament, while Ronaldo is Los Blancos' top goalscorer with 451 goals in 438 appearances.As per the publication, Zidane will take over the reins of the Parisian club before the start of the next season and among his first requests to their management would be to sign Ronaldo. Any request made by a newly appointed manager is expected to be taken seriously, especially when that person is Zidane, who has proven himself again and again, both as a player and a coach. Zidane's keenness to bring Ronaldo to the French capital would see an unlikely pairing of Ronaldo and Messi in the attack, a dream combination nobody would have expected, not even in their wildest dreams. However, it wouldn't be PSG's first attempt at luring Ronaldo to the city of love. In the past their efforts proved futile as the 37-year-old superstar rebuffed all their approaches, with his latest snub coming in 2020. On the other hand, Zidane's appointment as PSG boss is heavily linked to Pochettino's potential switch to England. The Argentine is the frontrunner to land the Red Devils top job, with the club's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson backing him to reignite their fortunes once again. United sacked their previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November before replacing the Norwegian with an interim coach, Ralf Rangnick.Even Rangnick's arrival has failed to stem the tide, with United suffering a string of disappointing results. Their latest setback came in the form of a shock loss to Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

