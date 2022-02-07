Registration was successful!
'World's Biggest Superstar': Twitter Erupts as Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Instagram History
'World's Biggest Superstar': Twitter Erupts as Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Instagram History
Cristiano Ronaldo is known for breaking records - both on and off the field. While he is the leading goalscorer in international football, the Portuguese... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
'World's Biggest Superstar': Twitter Erupts as Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Instagram History

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for breaking records - both on and off the field. While he is the leading goalscorer in international football, the Portuguese wizard also has the most goals in the UEFA Champions League. Outside the pitch, the legendary footballer is a social media behemoth and on Sunday, he accomplished yet another milestone.
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram during the weekend.
CR7 crossed the historic landmark just a day after celebrating his 37th birthday with his expecting fiancée Georgina Rodriguez.
"Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations…But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!", he wrote on Instagram.
Immediately after CR7 crossed the mammoth figure on the social media platform, the former Real Madrid frontman started trending on Twitter, with many users hailing his achievement.
Among the first to congratulate him was British broadcaster Piers Morgan who declared him the "undisputed social media GOAT". GOAT is an acronym for the greatest of all time.
A few even dubbed him the "world's biggest superstar", highlighting the enormity of his achievement by mentioning that Ronaldo now had more Instagram followers than the populations of the United States, Australia, and Canada combined.
Some claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the "most popular man on the planet".
Another section of his admirers called his fan following "insane".
Other than Instagram, Ronaldo is the most-followed individual on Facebook with over 151 million followers.
