Appointment of Zinedine Zidane as PSG Manager 'Imminent' as Pochettino Set for a Move to Man Utd
French legend Zinedine Zidane's appointment as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager is "imminent", considering current head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made up his mind to leave the club to take charge of Manchester United, French outlet Le Parisien and Spanish sports website Marca reported.Pochettino is the frontrunner to take charge of United after the former Tottenham coach showed interest in the iconic club's offer, football website goal.com reported on Monday.After United announced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday, the former Premier League champions first approached Zidane for the position. Since he declined, the Red Devils have intensified their efforts to bring Pochettino to Old Trafford.And in case United succeed in their hot pursuit of the Argentine, Zidane would be keen to take over from him at the Parc des Princes.According to Marca, PSG players have already started feeling that Zidane's arrival in Paris is just a matter of time as Pochettino no longer wants to stay with the Ligue 1 table toppers.In fact, as per the Marca report, PSG's stars are expecting to see Zidane as soon as Pochettino announces his exit from the French side.However, Zidane, known for his smart tactics on the field, would be pleased to take charge of a team, which is leading the French league and is set to move into the next round of the Champions League.On the other hand, the prime reason behind Pochettino thinking about walking away from PSG is that he is not being given a free hand in decision making at the club.Besides, he is living in Paris and in a hotel, at that, while his family still resides in London. That's why he's so keen to take the offer from the Manchester-based club.But unlike PSG, United are struggling in the Premier League. They are currently eighth in the standings with just 17 points and are virtually out of title contention in the tournament.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane became one of the most successful managers in the sports history during his stint with Real Madrid from 2016 to 2020. He guided them to multiple La Liga and Champions League titles. The Frenchman is now tipped to become the next PSG boss.
