LIVE: Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
'Big Up Legend': PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe Recreates French Great Thierry Henry's Iconic Celebration
'Big Up Legend': PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe Recreates French Great Thierry Henry's Iconic Celebration
Even though Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future is uncertain, with the World Cup winner looking at the exit route from the Parc des Princes, he... 12.02.2022
France international Kylian Mbappe recreated Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's "Henrying" celebration after his 93rd minute winner powered Mauricio Pochettino's side to a 1-0 victory over Rennes at Roazhon Park.The match was heading towards a disappointing draw, with neither team succeeding in opening their account on the score sheet.But it was the combined brilliance of Mbappe and Lionel Messi, which saw PSG go 16 points clear on top of the Ligue 1 charts as the Argentine provided him the perfect pass to beat Rennes goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar during a quick counter-attack from inside the box.Immediately after delivering the decisive strike, Mbappe leaned on the corner flag in a tribute to his countryman Henry.Henry's celebration was a rage during his days with Arsenal and was widely shared on social media even after he moved to the United States to play for the New York Red Bulls in 2013.After the match, the ex-AS Monaco star shared a collage of both his and Henry's celebrations on Twitter, captioning the post: "Big Up Legend."Mbappe's next assignment for PSG will be the blockbuster last 16 Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
sport, sport, sport, kylian mbappe, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), sputnik, goal, real madrid, thierry henry, lionel messi, lionel messi, tribute, footballer, arsenal, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, legend, score, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino

'Big Up Legend': PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe Recreates French Great Thierry Henry's Iconic Celebration

13:48 GMT 12.02.2022
Even though Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future is uncertain, with the World Cup winner looking at the exit route from the Parc des Princes, he seems to be still enjoying his stay with the club. On Friday, the 23-year-old celebrated his winning goal against Rennes with a tribute to another iconic footballer.
France international Kylian Mbappe recreated Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's "Henrying" celebration after his 93rd minute winner powered Mauricio Pochettino's side to a 1-0 victory over Rennes at Roazhon Park.
The match was heading towards a disappointing draw, with neither team succeeding in opening their account on the score sheet.
But it was the combined brilliance of Mbappe and Lionel Messi, which saw PSG go 16 points clear on top of the Ligue 1 charts as the Argentine provided him the perfect pass to beat Rennes goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar during a quick counter-attack from inside the box.
Immediately after delivering the decisive strike, Mbappe leaned on the corner flag in a tribute to his countryman Henry.
Henry's celebration was a rage during his days with Arsenal and was widely shared on social media even after he moved to the United States to play for the New York Red Bulls in 2013.
After the match, the ex-AS Monaco star shared a collage of both his and Henry's celebrations on Twitter, captioning the post: "Big Up Legend."
Mbappe's next assignment for PSG will be the blockbuster last 16 Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
