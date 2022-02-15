https://sputniknews.com/20220215/russian-envoy-moscow-wont-take-action-on-ukraine-if-its-not-provoked-to-do-so-1093043077.html

Russian Envoy: Moscow Won't Take Action on Ukraine If It's 'Not Provoked to Do So'

Russian Envoy: Moscow Won't Take Action on Ukraine If It's 'Not Provoked to Do So'

The tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past several weeks, as the US and Great Britain have repeatedly accused Russia of planning "an... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T06:24+0000

2022-02-15T06:24+0000

2022-02-15T07:05+0000

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103001/80/1030018063_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_2e84e88c677cacb7e2e59b2d0e03b191.jpg

Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov stated on Tuesday that his country won't be taking any action against Ukraine unless Kiev provokes a response.He also stressed that Moscow won't allow the "blatant killing of Russian citizens anywhere - including in Donbass". According to the diplomat, the number of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border (which is often cited as a sign of Russia's "military buildup") equals the number of servicemen engaged in the recent West-2021 drills, which caused no major concerns.The situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns and some countries claiming that Russia is planning an "invasion" of Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly blasted those allegations as fake, saying such claims are just a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near the Russian border, as well as to cover Kiev's aggressive actions in Donbass, which violate the Minsk agreements.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine