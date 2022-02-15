https://sputniknews.com/20220215/canada-sends-machine-guns-and-sniper-rifles-worth-over-7-mln-to-ukraine-1093041760.html

Canada Sends Machine Guns and Sniper Rifles Worth Over $7 Mln to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada's military assistance to Ukraine includes machine guns and sniper rifles, the Canadian Department of National Defence said in a... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near the country's borders.

