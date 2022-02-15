International
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/canada-sends-machine-guns-and-sniper-rifles-worth-over-7-mln-to-ukraine-1093041760.html
Canada Sends Machine Guns and Sniper Rifles Worth Over $7 Mln to Ukraine
Canada Sends Machine Guns and Sniper Rifles Worth Over $7 Mln to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada's military assistance to Ukraine includes machine guns and sniper rifles, the Canadian Department of National Defence said in a... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T05:49+0000
2022-02-15T05:49+0000
canada
ukraine
russia
machine gun
machine guns
sniper rifle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105197/83/1051978323_18:0:1591:885_1920x0_80_0_0_68c7d269edfacd1d04ee35328faf4f19.jpg
Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near the country's borders.
canada
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105197/83/1051978323_214:0:1394:885_1920x0_80_0_0_925bfc8bbf1f2ff58eee82b3f2be3994.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, ukraine, russia, machine gun, machine guns, sniper rifle

Canada Sends Machine Guns and Sniper Rifles Worth Over $7 Mln to Ukraine

05:49 GMT 15.02.2022
© Photo : Sgt. Anthony Jones (US Army)/Ukrainian Defence Ministry Ukrainian troops being 'trained' to handle their heavy machinegun by a Polish instructor, March 2017
 Ukrainian troops being 'trained' to handle their heavy machinegun by a Polish instructor, March 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© Photo : Sgt. Anthony Jones (US Army)/Ukrainian Defence Ministry
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada's military assistance to Ukraine includes machine guns and sniper rifles, the Canadian Department of National Defence said in a statement.

"Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This equipment includes machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment", the department said.

© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko / Go to the photo bankOver 3,000 sets of winter uniforms for Ukrainian servicemen were delivered to Boryspil airport by a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft
Over 3,000 sets of winter uniforms for Ukrainian servicemen were delivered to Boryspil airport by a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
Over 3,000 sets of winter uniforms for Ukrainian servicemen were delivered to Boryspil airport by a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
/
Go to the photo bank

"Canada stands resolute in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and continues to condemn Russian aggression as it builds up its military forces around Ukraine. Canada remains committed to a diplomatic solution and continues to call on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue", it said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near the country's borders.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала