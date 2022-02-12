https://sputniknews.com/20220212/lavrov-tells-blinken-propaganda-about-russian-aggression-against-ukraine-has-provocative-purposes-1092963955.html

Lavrov Tells Blinken Propaganda About 'Russian Aggression' Against Ukraine Has Provocative Purposes

Lavrov Tells Blinken Propaganda About 'Russian Aggression' Against Ukraine Has Provocative Purposes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart Antony Blinken held telephone talks Saturday to discuss tensions over Ukraine. Ahead of the... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T12:29+0000

2022-02-12T12:29+0000

2022-02-12T12:55+0000

sergei lavrov

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102559/25/1025592560_0:566:3952:2789_1920x0_80_0_0_cff26c2289b9f0d7879d2431563d7d5b.jpg

Foreign Minister Lavrov has informed Secretary Blinken that the "propaganda campaign" about "Russian aggression" against Ukraine has provocative purposes, and reiterated Russia's security concerns about NATO's plans to expand further east, the Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated in a readout of Saturday's talks.Lavrov was also said to have commented on the decision by NATO and Washington to reject the Russian security guarantee proposals presented in December aimed at dramatically easing tensions and improving the security situation in Europe."It was emphasized that these issue would take center stage in our assessment of the documents received from the US and NATO, which will be brought to the attention of our colleagues," the ministry stressed.Lavrov was also said to have told his counterpart that the Russian side considers actions which undermine indelible security in the Euro-Atlantic region to be unacceptable.Lavrov and Blinken spoke by phone on Saturday at the request of the US side. Ahead of the conversation, Blinken repeated US talking points about Russia's alleged aggressive designs on Ukraine, and claims made by US officials for months on end that Russia may invade "at any time" now. The talks between the two countries' top diplomats are expected to be followed up by a telephone conversation between Presidents Putin and Biden later in the day.Moscow has consistently dismissed increasingly shrill claims by Western officials and media that it is preparing to "invade" Ukraine, blasting the US and its allies and accusing them of artificially ratcheting up tensions in a bid to justify a beefing up on NATO's footprint on Russia's doorstep.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, antony blinken