Kremlin Spokesman Tells US Media Putin 'Willing to Negotiate' on Security Guarantees, Ukraine

- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
22:54 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 22:58 GMT 14.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks on security guarantees and the situation around Ukraine.
“First of all, President Putin has always been demanding negotiations and diplomacy... And actually, he initiated the issue of guarantees of security for the Russian Federation. And Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate," Peskov told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen late on Monday.
Earlier, President Putin conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses on security guarantees proposals, the Kremlin confirmed to Sputnik. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russia's president that Washington’s response to key issues of Moscow’s proposals is negative.
Sculpture of St. George the Victorious on Manezhnaya Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Kremlin: Russia Finalising Its New Foreign Policy Concept in Line With Changes in Int’l Situation
16:06 GMT
On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, according media reports. Meanwhile, the US State Department said Washington is "intensifying our efforts to deter Russia and to impose costs should Moscow decide to go ahead with military action."
According to Lavrov, NATO wants to determine the development of the situation on the European continent on its own, while the concept of indivisible security is different from what the West is trying to present.

"I sent a special message to all our Western colleagues, drawing their attention to the fact that the obligations on the indivisibility of security are much more complex than they try to imagine, justifying Ukraine's entry into NATO, however, assuring, in brackets, that this is not the case yet ... but we all know how such assurances work," Lavrov said at a meeting with President Putin.

An armoured personnel carrier is seen during tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
White House Claims 'Russian Invasion of Ukraine' Could Start Any Day Now, Can't Predict Specific Day
Yesterday, 14:11 GMT
The situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with NATO raising concerns over an alleged Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev.
Russia has rejected allegations of possible "aggressive actions" on the Ukrainian border made by Western leaders, indicating that such claims are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, as well as to cover Kiev's policy to sabotage the Minsk agreements on Donbas.
