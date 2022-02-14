https://sputniknews.com/20220214/kremlin-spokesman-tells-us-media-putin-willing-to-negotiate-on-security-guarantees-ukraine-1093036429.html
Kremlin Spokesman Tells US Media Putin 'Willing to Negotiate' on Security Guarantees, Ukraine
Kremlin Spokesman Tells US Media Putin 'Willing to Negotiate' on Security Guarantees, Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks on security guarantees and the situation around... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T22:54+0000
2022-02-14T22:54+0000
2022-02-14T22:58+0000
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
security guarantees
ukraine
nato
us
russia-nato row on european security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090906541_0:0:3038:1710_1920x0_80_0_0_1c5ce6631bec89193e8d6902e228d851.jpg
“First of all, President Putin has always been demanding negotiations and diplomacy... And actually, he initiated the issue of guarantees of security for the Russian Federation. And Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate," Peskov told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen late on Monday.Earlier, President Putin conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses on security guarantees proposals, the Kremlin confirmed to Sputnik. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russia's president that Washington’s response to key issues of Moscow’s proposals is negative.On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, according media reports. Meanwhile, the US State Department said Washington is "intensifying our efforts to deter Russia and to impose costs should Moscow decide to go ahead with military action."According to Lavrov, NATO wants to determine the development of the situation on the European continent on its own, while the concept of indivisible security is different from what the West is trying to present.The situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with NATO raising concerns over an alleged Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. Russia has rejected allegations of possible "aggressive actions" on the Ukrainian border made by Western leaders, indicating that such claims are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, as well as to cover Kiev's policy to sabotage the Minsk agreements on Donbas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/kremlin-russia-finalising-its-new-foreign-policy-concept-in-line-with-changes-in-intl-situation-1093026941.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/white-house-says-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-could-start-any-day-now-cant-predict-specific-day-1092990495.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090906541_309:0:3038:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_752d9f79954729af64be6c913ac0db11.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, security guarantees, ukraine, nato, us
Kremlin Spokesman Tells US Media Putin 'Willing to Negotiate' on Security Guarantees, Ukraine
22:54 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 22:58 GMT 14.02.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks on security guarantees and the situation around Ukraine.
“First of all, President Putin has always been demanding negotiations and diplomacy... And actually, he initiated the issue of guarantees of security for the Russian Federation. And Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate," Peskov told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen late on Monday.
Earlier, President Putin conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses on security guarantees proposals, the Kremlin confirmed to Sputnik
. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russia's president that Washington’s response to key issues of Moscow’s proposals is negative.
On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, according media reports. Meanwhile, the US State Department said
Washington is "intensifying our efforts to deter Russia and to impose costs should Moscow decide to go ahead with military action."
According to Lavrov, NATO wants to determine the development of the situation on the European continent on its own, while the concept of indivisible security is different from what the West is trying to present.
"I sent a special message to all our Western colleagues, drawing their attention to the fact that the obligations on the indivisibility of security are much more complex than they try to imagine, justifying Ukraine's entry into NATO, however, assuring, in brackets, that this is not the case yet ... but we all know how such assurances work," Lavrov said at a meeting with President Putin.
The situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with NATO raising concerns
over an alleged Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev.
Russia has rejected allegations of possible "aggressive actions" on the Ukrainian border made by Western leaders, indicating that such claims are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, as well as to cover Kiev's policy to sabotage the Minsk agreements
on Donbas.