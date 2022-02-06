https://sputniknews.com/20220206/so-much-for-non-provocative-rhetoric-sullivan-claims-russia-may-invade-ukraine-in-matter-of-days-1092806411.html

So Much for Non-Provocative Rhetoric? Sullivan Claims Russia May Invade Ukraine in Matter of Days

So Much for Non-Provocative Rhetoric? Sullivan Claims Russia May Invade Ukraine in Matter of Days

Biden's National Security Adviser apparently did not heed the request by the UN to avoid provocative rhetoric sounded in the wake of Bloomberg news mistakenly... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has claimed in a series of interviews that the US government believes Russia might invade Ukraine in a matter of weeks or even days.The Biden administration official however failed to produce or even mention any evidence that led the White House to believe this was possible. Earlier, several US media outlets claimed that Moscow might attack Ukraine in the coming days, citing alleged data on Russian troop deployments.Sullivan insisted that a diplomatic option to resolve the ongoing tensions is still available for Russia. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stressed that war against its neighbour has never been on the table, strongly condemning the dangerous rhetoric of the western politicians and media suggesting otherwise.The national security adviser further alleged that the "aggression" might come not only in the form of an invasion, but also cyberattacks against Ukraine or the annexation of the Donbass region in the country's east, which rebelled following a West-backed coup in Kiev in 2014.Sullivan's claims come in the wake of a major mishap by Bloomberg, which erroneously broke the news of Russia's invasion in Ukraine and kept the fake headline for around half an hour on its website. The news agency said that the headline was pre-made and that it was published in error. The UN Secretary General reacted to the fake announcement, calling on all parties to avoid provocative rhetoric and warning that it could escalate tensions.

