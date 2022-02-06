Registration was successful!
So Much for Non-Provocative Rhetoric? Sullivan Claims Russia May Invade Ukraine in Matter of Days
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has claimed in a series of interviews that the US government believes Russia might invade Ukraine in a matter of weeks or even days.The Biden administration official however failed to produce or even mention any evidence that led the White House to believe this was possible. Earlier, several US media outlets claimed that Moscow might attack Ukraine in the coming days, citing alleged data on Russian troop deployments.Sullivan insisted that a diplomatic option to resolve the ongoing tensions is still available for Russia. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stressed that war against its neighbour has never been on the table, strongly condemning the dangerous rhetoric of the western politicians and media suggesting otherwise.The national security adviser further alleged that the "aggression" might come not only in the form of an invasion, but also cyberattacks against Ukraine or the annexation of the Donbass region in the country's east, which rebelled following a West-backed coup in Kiev in 2014.Sullivan's claims come in the wake of a major mishap by Bloomberg, which erroneously broke the news of Russia's invasion in Ukraine and kept the fake headline for around half an hour on its website. The news agency said that the headline was pre-made and that it was published in error. The UN Secretary General reacted to the fake announcement, calling on all parties to avoid provocative rhetoric and warning that it could escalate tensions.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Biden's National Security Adviser apparently did not heed the request by the UN to avoid provocative rhetoric sounded in the wake of Bloomberg news mistakenly announcing that Russia had invaded Ukraine. The UN Secretary-General warned that such actions can aggravate tensions.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has claimed in a series of interviews that the US government believes Russia might invade Ukraine in a matter of weeks or even days.

"We are in the window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine, or it could be a couple of weeks from now. [...] We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine", Sullivan said in interviews with Fox News and ABC.

The Biden administration official however failed to produce or even mention any evidence that led the White House to believe this was possible. Earlier, several US media outlets claimed that Moscow might attack Ukraine in the coming days, citing alleged data on Russian troop deployments.
Sullivan insisted that a diplomatic option to resolve the ongoing tensions is still available for Russia. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stressed that war against its neighbour has never been on the table, strongly condemning the dangerous rhetoric of the western politicians and media suggesting otherwise.
"It could take a number of different forms. It could happen as soon as tomorrow, or it could take some weeks yet. He has put himself in a position with military deployments to be able to act aggressively against Ukraine at any time now", Sullivan claimed.
The national security adviser further alleged that the "aggression" might come not only in the form of an invasion, but also cyberattacks against Ukraine or the annexation of the Donbass region in the country's east, which rebelled following a West-backed coup in Kiev in 2014.
Sullivan's claims come in the wake of a major mishap by Bloomberg, which erroneously broke the news of Russia's invasion in Ukraine and kept the fake headline for around half an hour on its website. The news agency said that the headline was pre-made and that it was published in error. The UN Secretary General reacted to the fake announcement, calling on all parties to avoid provocative rhetoric and warning that it could escalate tensions.
