https://sputniknews.com/20220214/nsa-jake-sullivan-reportedly-asks-us-congress-to-offer-1-billion-loan-guarantees-to-ukraine-1093027361.html
NSA Jake Sullivan Reportedly Asks US Congress to Offer $1 Billion Loan Guarantees to Ukraine
NSA Jake Sullivan Reportedly Asks US Congress to Offer $1 Billion Loan Guarantees to Ukraine
The national security adviser reportedly explained that the loan guarantees were needed to soothe concerns about the allegedly possible Russian "invasion" of... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T15:22+0000
2022-02-14T15:22+0000
2022-02-14T15:48+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan asked Congress to consider offering $1 billion loan guarantees to Ukraine in the light of allegations about a possible invasion by Russia, Fox News has reported citing anonymous sources. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations over the past months.He reportedly justified the measure by the need to "calm market concerns" about a possible war erupting in Ukraine.Fox News earlier said that Sullivan will be briefing congressional leaders and members of key House and Senate committees on the latest developments concerning Ukraine and the allegedly possible "Russian invasion".Sullivan has previously claimed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen within weeks, if not days. However, the national security adviser also admitted on 13 February that the US "cannot predict the precise day or time" the alleged attack will start. He and the US Department of State have called on Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, and Washington has reportedly reduced its diplomatic mission there to 22 people.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
us
NSA Jake Sullivan Reportedly Asks US Congress to Offer $1 Billion Loan Guarantees to Ukraine
15:22 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 15:48 GMT 14.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The national security adviser reportedly explained that the loan guarantees were needed to soothe concerns about the allegedly possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. Kiev itself, however, has repeatedly voiced its doubts whether the invasion is possible and Moscow has strongly rejected claims that it plans to attack.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan asked Congress to consider offering $1 billion loan guarantees to Ukraine in the light of allegations about a possible invasion by Russia, Fox News has reported citing anonymous sources. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations over the past months.
He reportedly justified the measure by the need to "calm market concerns" about a possible war erupting in Ukraine.
Fox News earlier said that Sullivan will be briefing congressional leaders and members of key House and Senate committees on the latest developments concerning Ukraine and the allegedly possible "Russian invasion".
Sullivan has previously claimed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen within weeks, if not days. However, the national security adviser also admitted on 13 February that the US "cannot predict the precise day or time" the alleged attack will start. He and the US Department of State have called on Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, and Washington has reportedly reduced its diplomatic mission there to 22 people.
"We have seen over the course of the past 10 days a dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces and the disposition of those forces in such a way that they could launch a military action essentially at any time", he said.