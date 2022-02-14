https://sputniknews.com/20220214/nsa-jake-sullivan-reportedly-asks-us-congress-to-offer-1-billion-loan-guarantees-to-ukraine-1093027361.html

NSA Jake Sullivan Reportedly Asks US Congress to Offer $1 Billion Loan Guarantees to Ukraine

NSA Jake Sullivan Reportedly Asks US Congress to Offer $1 Billion Loan Guarantees to Ukraine

The national security adviser reportedly explained that the loan guarantees were needed to soothe concerns about the allegedly possible Russian "invasion" of... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T15:22+0000

2022-02-14T15:22+0000

2022-02-14T15:48+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan asked Congress to consider offering $1 billion loan guarantees to Ukraine in the light of allegations about a possible invasion by Russia, Fox News has reported citing anonymous sources. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations over the past months.He reportedly justified the measure by the need to "calm market concerns" about a possible war erupting in Ukraine.Fox News earlier said that Sullivan will be briefing congressional leaders and members of key House and Senate committees on the latest developments concerning Ukraine and the allegedly possible "Russian invasion".Sullivan has previously claimed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen within weeks, if not days. However, the national security adviser also admitted on 13 February that the US "cannot predict the precise day or time" the alleged attack will start. He and the US Department of State have called on Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, and Washington has reportedly reduced its diplomatic mission there to 22 people.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us