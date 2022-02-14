https://sputniknews.com/20220214/german-chancellor-says-ukraines-accession-to-nato-not-on-agenda-1093026460.html
German Chancellor Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO Not on Agenda
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, adding that he does not understand why Moscow... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
"The issue of membership in the alliance is practically not on the agenda. Therefore, it is rather unusual to see the Russian government making something that is not actually on the agenda a part of a larger political issue. This is the challenge we face," Scholz said at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, adding that he does not understand why Moscow is now raising this issue.
"The issue of membership in the alliance is practically not on the agenda. Therefore, it is rather unusual to see the Russian government making something that is not actually on the agenda a part of a larger political issue. This is the challenge we face," Scholz said at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.