International
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/german-chancellor-says-ukraines-accession-to-nato-not-on-agenda-1093026460.html
German Chancellor Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO Not on Agenda
German Chancellor Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO Not on Agenda
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, adding that he does not understand why Moscow... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T14:52+0000
2022-02-14T14:52+0000
germany
europe
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093026410_0:396:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9bd71843f6cddc9366a419eab07f705.jpg
"The issue of membership in the alliance is practically not on the agenda. Therefore, it is rather unusual to see the Russian government making something that is not actually on the agenda a part of a larger political issue. This is the challenge we face," Scholz said at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093026410_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1b732546e1a2ced61b8b770136ab37eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, europe, ukraine, nato

German Chancellor Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO Not on Agenda

14:52 GMT 14.02.2022
© AP Photo / Christophe GateauGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference with the leaders of the three Baltic states, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvia Prime Minister Karins, ahead of consultations on Ukraine crisis, at the Chancellery, Berlin, Thursday Feb. 10, 2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference with the leaders of the three Baltic states, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvia Prime Minister Karins, ahead of consultations on Ukraine crisis, at the Chancellery, Berlin, Thursday Feb. 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© AP Photo / Christophe Gateau
SubscribeGoogle news
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, adding that he does not understand why Moscow is now raising this issue.
"The issue of membership in the alliance is practically not on the agenda. Therefore, it is rather unusual to see the Russian government making something that is not actually on the agenda a part of a larger political issue. This is the challenge we face," Scholz said at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала