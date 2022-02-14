https://sputniknews.com/20220214/kremlin-russia-finalising-its-new-foreign-policy-concept-in-line-with-changes-in-intl-situation-1093026941.html

Kremlin: Russia Finalising Its New Foreign Policy Concept in Line With Changes in Int’l Situation

Kremlin: Russia Finalising Its New Foreign Policy Concept in Line With Changes in Int'l Situation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia’s foreign policy concept will be finalised in line with the current global developments.Touching upon disarmament-related issues, Peskov admitted that “everything is not very good”, adding that Russia should brace for “many years of difficult positional confrontations in the course of negotiations, the effectiveness of which raised a question mark”.He said that even though the situation is complicated in this regard, “as reasonable people, we prepare for the worst, but still hope for the best”.Separately, he focused on European states’ “consistent and very energetic” attempts “to strengthen the direction of foreign policy and security in their integration processes”, something that Peskov said the EU fails to successfully resolve, not least due to Washington’s influence.According to the Kremlin spokesman, the US has “never experienced a lack of perseverance and even a cowboy approach in trying to influence its partners in Europe” and telling them what to do.He also signalled Russia’s interest in developing trade and economic as well as investment and security cooperation both with Moscow’s European partners and the US.“But love cannot be forced, so Russia will, of course, look for opportunities to expand cooperation where it sees reciprocity”, the Kremlin spokesman said.Western 'Hysteria' About Russian 'Invasion' of Ukraine Peskov’s remarks come amid growing tensions over Western allegations about Russia’s purported plans to invade Ukraine, which have been rejected by Moscow as unfounded and absurd. Last week, Western media speculated that an alleged Russian "invasion" of Ukraine could take place on 15 February or a day after, with the news outlet Politico reporting that US President Joe Biden had told his allies that Russia may invade Ukraine on 16 February.The statement was preceded by Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy tweeting about the continuation of "madness and scaremongering” after Western media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, cited unnamed US officials as claiming that Moscow’s “invasion” of Ukraine may cause 50,000 civilian deaths in the country.

