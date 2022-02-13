Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/uk-defence-secretary-wallace-claims-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-highly-likely-1092981117.html
UK Defence Secretary Wallace Claims 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine 'Highly Likely'
UK Defence Secretary Wallace Claims 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine ‘Highly Likely’
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace claims that Russia could launch an offensive against Kiev at any time, despite Moscow's repeated assurances...
news
Wallace said, as quoted by The Sunday Times on Saturday, that a "Russian invasion" of Ukraine is "highly likely" and that Russia could "launch an offensive at any time".The defence secretary warned that in the event of an escalation, NATO will build up its forces along the Russian borders and NATO allies will boost military spending.The British defence secretary arrived in Moscow on Friday to meet with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Wallace said the talks were "constructive and frank" and that he urged Moscow to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border. Shoigu said after the talks that the level of Russian-UK relations was close to zero and that it was necessary to stop aggravating the situation in relations between Russia and NATO.Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion". Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.Moscow has also said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory and warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine (Donbass).
ukraine
uk, russia, ukraine, news

UK Defence Secretary Wallace Claims 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine ‘Highly Likely’

07:13 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 07:31 GMT 13.02.2022)
Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held talks in Moscow with his British counterpart Ben Wallace
Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held talks in Moscow with his British counterpart Ben Wallace - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© Photo : The Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace claims that Russia could launch an offensive against Kiev at any time, despite Moscow's repeated assurances that it is not threatening any country.
Wallace said, as quoted by The Sunday Times on Saturday, that a "Russian invasion" of Ukraine is "highly likely" and that Russia could "launch an offensive at any time".
The defence secretary warned that in the event of an escalation, NATO will build up its forces along the Russian borders and NATO allies will boost military spending.
"It may be that he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West," Wallace said.
The British defence secretary arrived in Moscow on Friday to meet with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Wallace said the talks were "constructive and frank" and that he urged Moscow to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border. Shoigu said after the talks that the level of Russian-UK relations was close to zero and that it was necessary to stop aggravating the situation in relations between Russia and NATO.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
Putin Calls for 'Persistent Efforts' to Get NATO & US to Provide Legal Security Guarantees to Russia
10 February, 06:18 GMT
Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion". Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
Moscow has also said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory and warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine (Donbass).
