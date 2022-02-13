https://sputniknews.com/20220213/uk-defence-secretary-wallace-claims-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-highly-likely-1092981117.html

UK Defence Secretary Wallace Claims 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine ‘Highly Likely’

UK Defence Secretary Wallace Claims 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine ‘Highly Likely’

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace claims that Russia could launch an offensive against Kiev at any time, despite Moscow's repeated assurances... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T07:13+0000

2022-02-13T07:13+0000

2022-02-13T07:31+0000

uk

russia

ukraine

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092981901_0:158:2760:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_283c7c99e963d70279fdd3cf598850ff.jpg

Wallace said, as quoted by The Sunday Times on Saturday, that a "Russian invasion" of Ukraine is "highly likely" and that Russia could "launch an offensive at any time".The defence secretary warned that in the event of an escalation, NATO will build up its forces along the Russian borders and NATO allies will boost military spending.The British defence secretary arrived in Moscow on Friday to meet with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Wallace said the talks were "constructive and frank" and that he urged Moscow to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border. Shoigu said after the talks that the level of Russian-UK relations was close to zero and that it was necessary to stop aggravating the situation in relations between Russia and NATO.Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion". Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.Moscow has also said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory and warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine (Donbass).

https://sputniknews.com/20220210/putin-underlines-need-to-urge-nato-to-provide-comprehensive-legal-security-guarantees-to-russia-1092900828.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, russia, ukraine, news