West is Trying to Forget Key Principle of Indivisible Security, Russian Foreign Minister Says

The western countries are trying to "forget" about the key principle of indivisible security and that is something Russia mentioned in its letter to US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
The principle was first defined in the Helsinki Final Act of 1975 and stressed that it was important to maintain the security of all participating parties, which included both western nations and the USSR. The document noted that any party's insecurity might have negative consequences for the entire international community.
The western countries are trying to "forget" about the key principle of indivisible security and that is something Russia mentioned in its letter to US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.