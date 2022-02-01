https://sputniknews.com/20220201/west-is-trying-to-forget-key-principle-of-indivisible-security-russian-foreign-minister-says-1092665084.html

West is Trying to Forget Key Principle of Indivisible Security, Russian Foreign Minister Says

The principle was first defined in the Helsinki Final Act of 1975 and stressed that it was important to maintain the security of all participating parties... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

The western countries are trying to "forget" about the key principle of indivisible security and that is something Russia mentioned in its letter to US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

