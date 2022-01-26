https://sputniknews.com/20220126/nato-about-to-give-written-response-to-russias-security-guarantees-proposals-report-claims-1092536255.html

NATO About to Give Written Response to Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals, Report Claims

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO's written responses will be delivered not long after Washington sent its own responses to Russia, which... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

Diplomats from the NATO alliance told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the bloc's written response to Russian security proposals would soon be delivered to Russia's ambassador in Belgium. Deutsche Presse-Agentur also reported that NATO's response made clear that Russia's key demands are "unacceptable."The US submitted its own written responses to Russian security proposals, which Blinken said reiterated what US officials have already said publicly, including that NATO's membership policy would not change and actions by Russia that he said undermined regional security. He said the US response places the onus on Russian President Vladimir Putin to follow the diplomatic path forward they have laid out.He emphasized that while Ukraine is not a NATO ally, its leaders were consulted in the drafting of the US' response, as was US President Joe Biden.Moscow delivered a series of security proposals about Eastern Europe in mid-December that were aimed at defusing the present crisis on the Ukrainian border, where NATO claims thousands of Russian troops are poised for an invasion of Ukraine. However, both Russian and Ukrainian leaders have dismissed the notion that the troops, which are involved in drills, could constitute a strike force.Russia's proposals address its key security concerns, including ending the further eastward expansion of NATO, most especially the potential accession of Ukraine to the alliance, and averting the stationing of more offensive weapons in Eastern Europe.The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was formed in 1949 by several Western European capitalist powers as a collective security pact designed to avert a potential Soviet invasion.

