Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-gives-statement-on-us-response-to-moscow-security-proposals-1092551024.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Statement on US Response to Moscow Security Proposals
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Statement on US Response to Moscow Security Proposals
Last month, Russia presented draft security guarantee proposals for consideration by the US and NATO, suggesting that both sides significantly reduce... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T10:24+0000
2022-01-27T10:22+0000
sergei lavrov
us
russia
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092552519_0:117:3225:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_41871c7cdfa6e7589b7f9788c22b4596.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is giving a statement after Russia has received a written response from the US on its proposed security guarantees.On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry to deliver Washington's response to the security guarantee proposals submitted earlier by Russia. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Statement on US Response to Moscow Security Proposals
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Statement on US Response to Moscow Security Proposals
2022-01-27T10:24+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092552519_246:0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ddf425eb9eddd95caa5fd91f1687cdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, us, russia, ukraine, nato, видео

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Statement on US Response to Moscow Security Proposals

10:24 GMT 27.01.2022
Subscribe
Last month, Russia presented draft security guarantee proposals for consideration by the US and NATO, suggesting that both sides significantly reduce activities that could be viewed as threatening by the other party, and demanding that Ukraine and other former Soviet republics not be accepted in NATO.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is giving a statement after Russia has received a written response from the US on its proposed security guarantees.
On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry to deliver Washington's response to the security guarantee proposals submitted earlier by Russia.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese