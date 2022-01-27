https://sputniknews.com/20220127/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-gives-statement-on-us-response-to-moscow-security-proposals-1092551024.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Statement on US Response to Moscow Security Proposals

Last month, Russia presented draft security guarantee proposals for consideration by the US and NATO, suggesting that both sides significantly reduce...

Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is giving a statement after Russia has received a written response from the US on its proposed security guarantees.On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry to deliver Washington's response to the security guarantee proposals submitted earlier by Russia. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

