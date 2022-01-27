Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is giving a statement after Russia has received a written response from the US on its proposed security guarantees.On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry to deliver Washington's response to the security guarantee proposals submitted earlier by Russia. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Statement on US Response to Moscow Security Proposals
Last month, Russia presented draft security guarantee proposals for consideration by the US and NATO, suggesting that both sides significantly reduce activities that could be viewed as threatening by the other party, and demanding that Ukraine and other former Soviet republics not be accepted in NATO.
