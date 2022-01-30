Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/nuland-moscow-seems-ready-to-discuss-us-responses-to-its-security-proposals-1092624769.html
Nuland: Moscow Seems Ready to Discuss US Responses to Its Security Proposals
Nuland: Moscow Seems Ready to Discuss US Responses to Its Security Proposals
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US administration sees signs that Moscow is interested in dialogue on Washington's responses to its proposals for European security... 30.01.2022
victoria nuland
us
russia
ukraine
tensions
"We've heard some signs that the Russians are interested in engaging on that proposal, including the fact that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov will likely speak this week," US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CBS.On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's written responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response but stressed that the United States left the main question about non-expansion of NATO to the east unanswered.Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021 as tensions flared high around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.
ukraine
victoria nuland, us, russia, ukraine, tensions

Nuland: Moscow Seems Ready to Discuss US Responses to Its Security Proposals

17:17 GMT 30.01.2022
Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Kiev
Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Kiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the photo bank
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US administration sees signs that Moscow is interested in dialogue on Washington's responses to its proposals for European security guarantees, which will likely be discussed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week.
"We've heard some signs that the Russians are interested in engaging on that proposal, including the fact that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov will likely speak this week," US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CBS.
Pershing II missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
US Systematically Removed Trust, Transparency Safeguards Preventing Nuclear War, Ignores Remainder
28 January, 23:33 GMT
On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's written responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response but stressed that the United States left the main question about non-expansion of NATO to the east unanswered.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021 as tensions flared high around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.
