Nuland: Moscow Seems Ready to Discuss US Responses to Its Security Proposals

"We've heard some signs that the Russians are interested in engaging on that proposal, including the fact that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov will likely speak this week," US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CBS.On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's written responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response but stressed that the United States left the main question about non-expansion of NATO to the east unanswered.Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021 as tensions flared high around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.
