White House Gives Americans in Ukraine 24 Hours to Leave Before 'Invasion' Begins

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Judge ordering truckers to end the US-Canada border blockade, and... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T08:12+0000

2022-02-12T08:12+0000

2022-02-12T08:12+0000

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Judge ordering truckers to end the US-Canada border blockade, and Darrell Brooks pleading not guilty for the Christmas parade massacre.

GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Wendy Sherman, Being a Whistleblower, and Liz Truss Embarrassed by Sergey LavrovKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Venice Beach, The Homeless in Los Angeles, and Fact-CheckersIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Scott Ritter about the DC establishment, warmongering from the State Department, and CIA spying on Americans. Scott discussed the spying allegations on the CIA and Senator Ron Wyden. Scott talked about the "body bags" statement from Wendy Sherman and Jake Sullivan addressing the "Russian invasion" of Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Kim Iversen about government gaslighting, Canada's truckers convoy, and rent in California. Kim spoke about living in Venice Beach and being a female drummer. Kim talked about the propaganda from governments and the power of independent media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

