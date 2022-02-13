https://sputniknews.com/20220213/blinken-explains-us-embassy-staff-departure-from-kiev-doubling-down-on-imminent-threat-claims-1092978852.html

Blinken Explains US Embassy Staff Departure From Kiev, Doubling Down on 'Imminent Threat' Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -On Saturday, the US State Department said that the United States was relocating some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday, after talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Hawaii, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the "high enough" risk of "Russian military action" and the "imminent enough" threat was the reason behind Washington's decision to relocate most of its embassy staff from Kiev.He specified that a core US diplomatic team will remain in Ukraine and will continue working there with Ukrainian colleagues. US security assistance to Kiev will continue, Blinken said, reiterating Washington's claims of a possible Russian military attack against Ukraine.Over the past several days, countries like the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Belgium and Finland told their citizens to leave Ukraine. Russia, in its turn, decided to "optimize" the staff of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine in the event of possible provocations from Kiev or third countries, with the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasising that the main missions to the country continue their work.Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion", that the West has dubbed on multiple occasions "imminent'. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with US President Joe Biden at the initiative of the latter. Following the talks, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia had outlined "our considerations and stressed several times that we do not understand why it is necessary to transmit deliberately false information about Russian intentions to the media".

russia, us, world, antony blinken