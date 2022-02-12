Registration was successful!
LIVE: Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Pentagon: US Temporarily Relocating 160 US Military Advisers From Ukraine
14:56 GMT 12.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Defenсe Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered for 160 US military advisers in Ukraine to be relocated elsewhere in Europe, the Pentagon said Saturday.
"Secretary Austin has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard who have been deployed to Ukraine since late November," the Pentagon said in a statement.
These troops, which have been "advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces," will now "reposition elsewhere in Europe," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin discussed Russia's military presence near the Ukrainian border in a phone call with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

"On February 12, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. They discussed Russia’s force build-up in Crimea and around Ukraine," the department said in a press release.
