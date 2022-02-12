https://sputniknews.com/20220212/pentagon-us-temporarily-relocating-160-us-military-advisers-from-ukraine-1092968919.html

Pentagon: US Temporarily Relocating 160 US Military Advisers From Ukraine

Pentagon: US Temporarily Relocating 160 US Military Advisers From Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Defenсe Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered for 160 US military advisers in Ukraine to be relocated elsewhere in Europe, the Pentagon said... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T14:56+0000

2022-02-12T14:56+0000

2022-02-12T15:01+0000

russia-nato row on european security

us

ukraine

pentagon

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102974/94/1029749478_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_c5aa4d258e14e166f940195662fe1133.jpg

"Secretary Austin has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard who have been deployed to Ukraine since late November," the Pentagon said in a statement.These troops, which have been "advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces," will now "reposition elsewhere in Europe," the statement said.Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin discussed Russia's military presence near the Ukrainian border in a phone call with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu."On February 12, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. They discussed Russia’s force build-up in Crimea and around Ukraine," the department said in a press release.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine, pentagon, russia