https://sputniknews.com/20220212/nato-to-blame-for-russia-west-tensions-over-ukraine-french-opposition-leader-says-1092962552.html

NATO to Blame for Russia-West Tensions Over Ukraine, French Opposition Leader Says

NATO to Blame for Russia-West Tensions Over Ukraine, French Opposition Leader Says

France will head to the polls for presidential elections in April. At least two top-tier candidates have now expressed apprehensions about the Western... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T11:39+0000

2022-02-12T11:39+0000

2022-02-12T12:00+0000

france

nato

russia

ukraine

jean-luc melenchon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105297/51/1052975181_0:94:2342:1411_1920x0_80_0_0_4c33f92efb7f0118349c5d5eed504ac4.jpg

NATO, not Russia, is responsible for the current tensions in Europe, Jean-Luc Melenchon, presidential candidate and founder of the democratic socialist La France Insoumise party has said.Speaking at a panel discussion on France 2 TV and asked directly about who he believes is the aggressor amid the president crisis in Ukraine, Russia or NATO, Melenchon replied “NATO, without a doubt.”The National Assembly MP emphasised that throughout the crisis, Russia has been accused of aggression for the act of moving its troops around on its own territory, while NATO has placed missiles and missile defence systems in Poland, something Moscow has every right to consider a genuine threat.The candidate promised that if he were elected president, he would sign on to guarantees not to deploy NATO forces in Ukraine.France will head to the polls for presidential elections on 10 April, with a second round to be held on 24 April between the top two candidates if no one manages to secure over 50 percent of the vote in the first round.Melenchon’s support has hovered in the 9-10 percent range in the latest polling, behind incumbent president Emmanuel Macron (24-25 percent), conservative populist National Rally president Marine Le Pen (17-18 percent), Les Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse (15-16 percent) and Reconquete leader Eric Zemmour (14-15 percent), respectively.Like Melenchon, Le Pen has long expressed anti-NATO views. Last week, she announced that she would pull out of the alliance’s command structure if elected to avoid being “dragged into other people’s conflicts.” She has also promised to replace the European Union with a European alliance of nations, to work to raise France’s profile at the United Nations Security Council.President Macron travelled to Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin and discuss the security situation in Europe. Putin told his French counterpart that the US and NATO had ignored Russia’s security concerns, and pointed out that the Western alliance considers Russia as its main threat and adversary in strategy documents.Macron declared that his meeting with the Russian president had helped to avoid escalation over Ukraine and that France had “strengthened its credibility.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220208/french-presidential-hopeful-marine-le-pen-says-waging-cold-war-against-putin-is-mistake-1092850118.html

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

france, nato, russia, ukraine, jean-luc melenchon