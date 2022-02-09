https://sputniknews.com/20220209/russia-can-increase-gas-supplies-to-eu-if-there-are-requests-envoy-says-1092870518.html

Russia Can Increase Gas Supplies to EU if There Are Requests, Envoy Says

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Russia can increase the volume of natural gas it supplies to European countries once there is a request for it, which is currently not... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the Russian gas energy producer Gazprom was reluctant to increase gas deliveries to Europe on its own initiative, despite being aware of high demand.He added that there is gas remaining in European storage, therefore the European Union intentionally waits to request additional gas supplies.He also claimed that the ongoing crisis with the gas prices the European market was meant to occur, given a deliberate policy of the European Commission.Europe has been facing a surge in gas prices throughout last year, with annual costs of natural gas increased more than threefold. The prices began to climb last spring when the average TTF spot price fluctuated between $250 and $300 per thousand cubic meters. In December 2021, the gas prices have hit an all-time record of $2,190 per thousand cubic meters.Analysts attributed the unprecedented rise in gas prices in Europe to increased consumers’ demand amid the low efficiency of renewable energy sources, particularly wind power generation, as well as decreased internal gas production.Gazprom and Russian officials have repeatedly stated that the EU intentional policy of moving away from long-term contracts to spot ones enabled higher prices and lower medium-term predictability. Russia says it stands ready to increase gas supply to Europe, but Gazprom needs long-term contracts, as greater investments will be required.

News

