Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/eus-borrell-blames-gas-crunch-on-russia-crisis-renews-calls-for-diversification-1092813765.html
EU's Borrell Blames Gas Crunch on Russia 'Crisis', Renews Calls for Diversification
EU's Borrell Blames Gas Crunch on Russia 'Crisis', Renews Calls for Diversification
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday again blamed the crisis in the relationship with Russia for Europe's gas woes and called for... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T06:39+0000
2022-02-07T06:39+0000
europe
russia
josep borrell
gas
gas prices
gas supplies
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426072_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f4d64aacf9d19223dcaf7caf15f9cc83.jpg
Energy dependence on Russia has always loomed large over the EU, Borrell said, with the bloc relying on its eastern neighbour for more than 40% of natural gas imports.He said that the 27-nation union had been complacent about weaning itself off Russian supplies, in comparison to Russia, which has taken steps to shield itself from Western sanctions.It is now time that the EU look elsewhere to source gas and create strategic gas reserves, the top EU diplomat said. Beyond the US, he pointed to Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Algeria as possible liquefied natural gas suppliers.Turning to Ukraine, Borrell said that the EU wanted to increase reverse flows to the country within the existing gas transportation network, ahead of Ukraine's planned synchronization to the European electricity grid in 2023.Borrell stressed that the EU should continue working on cutting its dependence on fossil fuels and investing in hydrogen and solar to safeguard itself from future price shocks.Gas prices in the EU are already 6-10 times higher than a year ago, Borrell estimated. This is driving electricity prices and inflation upward. He predicted that if energy prices stayed high throughout 2022 this would seriously affect the post-pandemic recovery.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426072_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ead1aca098eed56b36ade48382fbe7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, josep borrell, gas, gas prices, gas supplies, eu

EU's Borrell Blames Gas Crunch on Russia 'Crisis', Renews Calls for Diversification

06:39 GMT 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 km (106 miles) northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of construction for the Nord Stream pipeline.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 km (106 miles) northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of construction for the Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday again blamed the crisis in the relationship with Russia for Europe's gas woes and called for greater diversification of import routes and sources.

"Energy has always been among the most important geopolitical issues. With high prices and gas supplies challenges caused by the crisis with Russia, it is at the top of our agenda," his blog post read.

Energy dependence on Russia has always loomed large over the EU, Borrell said, with the bloc relying on its eastern neighbour for more than 40% of natural gas imports.
He said that the 27-nation union had been complacent about weaning itself off Russian supplies, in comparison to Russia, which has taken steps to shield itself from Western sanctions.

"In recent years, Russia has enhanced its resilience against economic sanctions, by increasing its foreign currency reserves, more than we have done to enhance our capacity to face potential gas supply cuts", he said.

© REUTERS / Jean-Francois Badias/PoolFILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, delivers a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, June 8, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, delivers a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, June 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, delivers a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, June 8, 2021
© REUTERS / Jean-Francois Badias/Pool
It is now time that the EU look elsewhere to source gas and create strategic gas reserves, the top EU diplomat said. Beyond the US, he pointed to Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Algeria as possible liquefied natural gas suppliers.

"These efforts are more likely to succeed if we invest in relations with potential LNG suppliers, not as a short-term fix, but as part of our interest in developing more strategic relationships," he added.

Turning to Ukraine, Borrell said that the EU wanted to increase reverse flows to the country within the existing gas transportation network, ahead of Ukraine's planned synchronization to the European electricity grid in 2023.

"True energy security can however only come through more investment in domestic renewables and better connections with the EU market", he added.

Borrell stressed that the EU should continue working on cutting its dependence on fossil fuels and investing in hydrogen and solar to safeguard itself from future price shocks.
Gas prices in the EU are already 6-10 times higher than a year ago, Borrell estimated. This is driving electricity prices and inflation upward. He predicted that if energy prices stayed high throughout 2022 this would seriously affect the post-pandemic recovery.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese