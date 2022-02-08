Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/reduction-in-russian-gas-supply-would-be-difficult-to-replace---sp-global-ratings-1092861096.html
Reduction in Russian Gas Supply Would Be Difficult to Replace - S&P Global Ratings
Reduction in Russian Gas Supply Would Be Difficult to Replace - S&P Global Ratings
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A reduction in Russia's gas supply to Europe would be difficult to replace should the United States and its European partners cut it... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T19:32+0000
2022-02-08T19:33+0000
russia
nord stream 2
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426072_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f4d64aacf9d19223dcaf7caf15f9cc83.jpg
"A reduction in Russia's gas supplies to Europe will be difficult to replace," S&amp;P Global Ratings said in a report.The report said that although a recent increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows to Europe, combined with mild weather in Europe and Asia, may help offset the ongoing reduction in Russian gas exports for the coming weeks, the amount of Russian gas output is too large to replace without affecting the global gas markets.In addition, the report said Russia would not be expected to impose an export ban of gas supply to Europe because it benefits from its profitable gas exports and cannot easily redirect gas supply from its major fields to other markets.S&amp;P Global Ratings predicts gas supplies will continue to flow from Russia to Europe under most scenarios with respect to the tensions between Russia and the West.The United States and its European partners have mulled sanctions targeting Russia's energy supplies over the situation in Ukraine. The Biden administration has recently been encouraging major energy producers to increase production. However, US media reported that sanctions on Russian energy is off the table for now.The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426072_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ead1aca098eed56b36ade48382fbe7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nord stream 2, europe

Reduction in Russian Gas Supply Would Be Difficult to Replace - S&P Global Ratings

19:32 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 19:33 GMT 08.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 km (106 miles) northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of construction for the Nord Stream pipeline.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 km (106 miles) northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of construction for the Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A reduction in Russia's gas supply to Europe would be difficult to replace should the United States and its European partners cut it off amid an escalation in tensions over the Ukraine situation, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.
"A reduction in Russia's gas supplies to Europe will be difficult to replace," S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
The report said that although a recent increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows to Europe, combined with mild weather in Europe and Asia, may help offset the ongoing reduction in Russian gas exports for the coming weeks, the amount of Russian gas output is too large to replace without affecting the global gas markets.
In addition, the report said Russia would not be expected to impose an export ban of gas supply to Europe because it benefits from its profitable gas exports and cannot easily redirect gas supply from its major fields to other markets.
S&P Global Ratings predicts gas supplies will continue to flow from Russia to Europe under most scenarios with respect to the tensions between Russia and the West.
The United States and its European partners have mulled sanctions targeting Russia's energy supplies over the situation in Ukraine. The Biden administration has recently been encouraging major energy producers to increase production. However, US media reported that sanctions on Russian energy is off the table for now.
The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese