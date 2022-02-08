https://sputniknews.com/20220208/analysis---canceling-nord-stream-2-to-hurt-germany-us-unable-to-replace-gas-1092836888.html

Canceling Nord Stream 2 to Hurt Germany, US Unable to Replace Gas

On Monday, US President Joe Biden, during a joint press conference in Washington with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said his administration was looking into developing alternative energy supplies for Europe to make up for the potential loss of LNG from Russia due to possible sanctions imposed by the West over the Ukraine situation.Biden said the US could make up “a significant portion” that would be lost.Germany was caught between intense US pressure to join in on imposing new economic sanctions on Russia and its own natural interest in having good relations with Moscow and importing much needed energy, Armstrong pointed out.For three quarters of a century, Germany had practiced subservience to the demands of the United States, and that attitude of deference was so deeply ingrained that leaders in Berlin appeared to be incapable of defying it, Armstrong observed."I know where their best interest lies but I don't know what they will do - obedience to Washington is hard-wired into Germany's structures," he said.Germany had been forced into its energy dilemma because US leaders consistently misread Russia’s leaders and policies, Armstrong noted.However, he added, Russia will "smash" Ukrainian forces if they invade the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.Such a limited response would pose more complicated questions for Germany’s leaders, Armstrong continued.Historian and noted military, retired US Army Colonel Doug Macgregor advised that Scholz was unlikely to risk damaging Germany’s warm diplomatic and trade ties with Russia.However, the chancellor had just entered office and might be more fearful of defying the Biden administration, Macgregor suggested."Scholz is new in his job. He may regard doing nothing in response to events in Ukraine as putting Berlin’s relationship with Washington at risk," he said.

