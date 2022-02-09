https://sputniknews.com/20220209/liverpools-sadio-mane-snubs-handshake-from-senegalese-president-after-africa-cup-of-nations-success-1092884882.html

Liverpool's Sadio Mane Snubs Handshake From Senegalese President After Africa Cup of Nations Success

Sadio Mane was the key man in Senegal's victory over Egypt as he delivered the winning penalty in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving his Liverpool... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sadio Mane ignored a handshake from Senegalese President Macky Sall during a medal ceremony organised in honour of his team's historic triumph in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.With a huge crowd in attendance, Sall handed Mane his medal and subsequently offered the customary handshake.But the Reds winger didn't pay heed to it and moved away from the president.Instead he chose to celebrate Senegal's maiden continental championship title with his club colleague Roberto Firmino's celebration. Mane's act quickly went viral on social media, with many users praising him for leaving the country's leader hanging.On the other hand, some claimed that the best part of his snub was that he did it to copy his teammate's celebration.

