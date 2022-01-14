https://sputniknews.com/20220114/jurgen-klopp-reveals-what-he-thinks-about-mohamed-salah-sadio-mane-liverpool-absence-1092267579.html

Jurgen Klopp Reveals What He Thinks About Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Liverpool Absence

Jurgen Klopp Reveals What He Thinks About Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Liverpool Absence

Liverpool FC are without their two star attackers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, due to their participation in the African Cup of Nations. Following the side’s... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T21:21+0000

2022-01-14T21:21+0000

2022-01-14T21:21+0000

liverpool fc

mohamed salah

jurgen klopp

football

sport

premier league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082886070_0:9:1694:962_1920x0_80_0_0_e348945ef1d94755394df3145bea934b.jpg

Klopp was frank with reporters at a Friday news conference. When asked if was concerned about Liverpool’s attack following a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Klopp said, “The only way we can avoid these kind of questions is by scoring.”Throughout Klopp’s Liverpool tenure, even with Mane and Salah, his sides have struggled to break down low defensive blocks. Arsenal picking up a red card in the 24th minute saw them retreat into a defensive shell that Liverpool were unable to unlock.Naby Keita is also at the African Cup of Nations, representing Guinea. He has only played 527 Premier League minutes due to injuries, but his two league goals are tied for the most from a non-attacker.Klopp seemed to be expecting the line of questioning following his team’s uninspired draw.With both Mane and Salah out for the rest of January and into early February, Liverpool cannot let the absence of the two be an excuse for a lack of attacking output, according to Klopp.No team can completely replace players of Mane and Salah’s quality. Since joining Liverpool, Mane has chipped in 82 goals and 28 assists in 182 Premier League appearances, while Salah has produced 111 goals and 42 assists in 165 Premier League appearances.The pair have combined to average 1.22 goals per 90 minutes, to go along with 0.44 assists. While Liverpool will find it difficult to replace that level of production, they do have the quality to prevent an injurious drop-off.Diogo Jota has been excellent as Liverpool’s center forward and has the dribbling ability and pace to effectively replace either Mane or Salah on the wing. His 10 goals are second on the team this season to Salah’s 16, and his expected goals of 10.6 indicate his production isn’t a mirage.Roberto Firmino, who has seen his role reduced this season due to injury and Jota’s excellence, will be given an extended run to remind the Premier League of his quality. In only 440 minutes, he has netted 4 goals and 2 assists. Once again, his expected goal total of 4.0 suggests his scoring output is sustainable.Jurgen Klopp knows goals will be more difficult to come by without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino still at Anfield, the solution to their problem remains, thankfully, in-house.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

liverpool fc, mohamed salah, jurgen klopp, football, sport, premier league