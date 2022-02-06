https://sputniknews.com/20220206/senegal-win-africa-cup-of-nations-for-first-time-defeating-egypt-in-penalty-shootout-1092807194.html

Senegal Win Africa Cup of Nations For First Time, Defeating Egypt in Penalty Shootout

2022-02-06

For the first time in its history, Senegal has won the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt with a 4-2 score on penalties on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.The final match of the tournament ended with a draw and the teams moved to a penalty shootout.Liverpool forward Sadio Mane of Senegal, who failed to convert a penalty in the seventh minute of the match, scored the decisive penalty after Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed two shots for Egypt.The third-place match of the Africa Cup of Nations was earlier won by Cameroon, which on Saturday defeated the national team of Burkina Faso 3-0.Egypt still remains the winningest African team with seven Africa Cup of Nations championship titles.

