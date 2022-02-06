Senegal Win Africa Cup of Nations For First Time, Defeating Egypt in Penalty Shootout

For the first time in its history, Senegal has won the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt with a 4-2 score on penalties on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.The final match of the tournament ended with a draw and the teams moved to a penalty shootout.Liverpool forward Sadio Mane of Senegal, who failed to convert a penalty in the seventh minute of the match, scored the decisive penalty after Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed two shots for Egypt.The third-place match of the Africa Cup of Nations was earlier won by Cameroon, which on Saturday defeated the national team of Burkina Faso 3-0.Egypt still remains the winningest African team with seven Africa Cup of Nations championship titles.
The Senegalese national team had twice previously reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2002 and 2019, but came up short both times.
