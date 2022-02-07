Senegal's Sadio Mane Blasted for 'Shocking' Dive After His Team Wins Africa Cup of Nations Final

Sadio Mane has been lambasted by fans over managing to escape a red card after what appeared to be an "absolutely shameful" dive in extra time of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.On 6 February, Senegal claimed the nation's first-ever AFCON title via a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over seven-time winners Egypt, with Mane scoring the winning goal in the shootout.Egyptian fans, however, reacted angrily to the Liverpool FC forward escaping punishment and not getting his second yellow card (which whould have seen him removed from the pitch) in extra time, also blasting the referee who waved to play on.Interestingly, the Liverpool striker missed an early penalty during Sunday's match, but eventually helped Senegal make history and take home the AFCON title, effectively scrapping memories of the team's flop in 2019, when they went down to defeat to Algeria in that year's final of the tournament.
