Senegal's Sadio Mane Blasted for 'Shocking' Dive After His Team Wins Africa Cup of Nations Final
Senegal's Sadio Mane Blasted for 'Shocking' Dive After His Team Wins Africa Cup of Nations Final
07.02.2022
egypt
senegal
football
match
referee
win
victory
Sadio Mane has been lambasted by fans over managing to escape a red card after what appeared to be an "absolutely shameful" dive in extra time of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.On 6 February, Senegal claimed the nation's first-ever AFCON title via a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over seven-time winners Egypt, with Mane scoring the winning goal in the shootout.Egyptian fans, however, reacted angrily to the Liverpool FC forward escaping punishment and not getting his second yellow card (which whould have seen him removed from the pitch) in extra time, also blasting the referee who waved to play on.Interestingly, the Liverpool striker missed an early penalty during Sunday's match, but eventually helped Senegal make history and take home the AFCON title, effectively scrapping memories of the team's flop in 2019, when they went down to defeat to Algeria in that year's final of the tournament.
09:23 GMT 07.02.2022
On Sunday, Senegal's Sadio Mane scored the decisive goal in his team's penalty shootout with Egypt to help him and his teammates claim their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title.
Sadio Mane has been lambasted by fans over managing to escape a red card after what appeared to be an "absolutely shameful" dive in extra time of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.
On 6 February, Senegal claimed the nation's first-ever AFCON title via a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over seven-time winners Egypt, with Mane scoring the winning goal in the shootout.
Egyptian fans, however, reacted angrily to the Liverpool FC forward escaping punishment and not getting his second yellow card (which whould have seen him removed from the pitch) in extra time, also blasting the referee who waved to play on.

"Mane should be off", they tweeted, slamming the 29-year-old for his "embarrassing" and "shocking" dive.

Interestingly, the Liverpool striker missed an early penalty during Sunday's match, but eventually helped Senegal make history and take home the AFCON title, effectively scrapping memories of the team's flop in 2019, when they went down to defeat to Algeria in that year's final of the tournament.
