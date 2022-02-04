https://sputniknews.com/20220204/man-city--real-madrid-in-two-horse-race-for-borussia-dortmund-striker-erling-haaland-1092753568.html

Man City & Real Madrid in Two-Horse Race for Borussia Dortmund Striker Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football. Since joining the Bundesliga side in January 2020, he's scored an... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

The battle for Norway international Erling Haaland's signature is set to heat up and is considered a two-horse race between reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid, ESPN reported.According to the sports publication, the race for Dortmund's star asset has been whittled down to the two clubs after Chelsea's interest in him waned following the London club's signing of Romelu Lukaku. Earlier, the same media outlet claimed that City's arch-rivals, Man United, has ended its hot pursuit of Haaland after the club became aware that he wasn't interested in moving to Old Trafford. In November of last year, the 21-year-old publicly stated his desire to shift to Madrid.Real has been wooing Haaland for several months and their president Florentino Perez and other top management officials believe the club has the financial clout to bring him to the Spanish capital.While Haaland is likely to be paid upwards of $40 million in annual wages, the 13-time Champions League winners are on course to offload a number of players, including Wales international Gareth Bale, Spain midfielder Isco, and Brazilian defender Marcelo, which would free up the much-needed cash for his signing.On the other hand, City's deep pockets can easily afford both Haaland's mammoth weekly salary and his contractual fee.Moreover, Haaland could finally end Pep Guardiola's long search for a world-class striker, especially after City's failure to bring in England captain Harry Kane last summer.Even though the Norwegian isn't keen to switch to England, saying no to Guardiola won't be easy because he's widely considered to be one of the best managers in the world.

