International
Manchester United Suffer Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Dortmund Star Favours Real Madrid Move
Manchester United Suffer Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Dortmund Star Favours Real Madrid Move
Manchester United may have brought Cristiano Ronaldo for a second stint at Old Trafford last summer but the Red Devils are yet to solve their problems up... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092431625_0:0:2301:1295_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3d9bc9677e00e80e7f8234d70821e4.jpg
Struggling English giants Manchester United have seen their attempt to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Old Trafford fail after the Norwegian phenomenon showed his inclination toward a switch to Real Madrid rather than the Premier League, ESPN reported on Friday.According to the sports network, senior members of United's management, including interim manager Ralf Rangnick and incoming chief Richard Arnold, don't think that the club will be able to convince Haaland or his agent of a switch to England. The 21-year-old, widely regarded as one of the finest talents available in the football world right now, has publicly stated his desire to shift to the Santiago Bernabeu in November.United's interest in Haaland, however, isn't new, as they have been closely monitoring his progression since he was 16 and plying his trade in Molde in his home country of Norway.The iconic club's first real opportunity to sign him came in January 2020. But the former Premier League champions did not succeed as Haaland chose Dortmund, moving to Germany from Austrian side FC Salzburg.With Haaland's current career track settled, the Red Devils have now shifted their search to find an equally good forward, as Rangnick looks to fix the club's weak links, both in attack and defence, ahead of the start of the next season.
Manchester United Suffer Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Dortmund Star Favours Real Madrid Move

20:11 GMT 21.01.2022
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - January 18, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - January 18, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© REUTERS / FABIAN BIMMER
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Manchester United may have brought Cristiano Ronaldo for a second stint at Old Trafford last summer but the Red Devils are yet to solve their problems up front. This is potentially the main reason why they are still scouting for a world class striker. But the club's pursuit of one of their long-time targets is reportedly over.
Struggling English giants Manchester United have seen their attempt to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Old Trafford fail after the Norwegian phenomenon showed his inclination toward a switch to Real Madrid rather than the Premier League, ESPN reported on Friday.
According to the sports network, senior members of United's management, including interim manager Ralf Rangnick and incoming chief Richard Arnold, don't think that the club will be able to convince Haaland or his agent of a switch to England.
The 21-year-old, widely regarded as one of the finest talents available in the football world right now, has publicly stated his desire to shift to the Santiago Bernabeu in November.
United's interest in Haaland, however, isn't new, as they have been closely monitoring his progression since he was 16 and plying his trade in Molde in his home country of Norway.
The iconic club's first real opportunity to sign him came in January 2020. But the former Premier League champions did not succeed as Haaland chose Dortmund, moving to Germany from Austrian side FC Salzburg.
With Haaland's current career track settled, the Red Devils have now shifted their search to find an equally good forward, as Rangnick looks to fix the club's weak links, both in attack and defence, ahead of the start of the next season.
