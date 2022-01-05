https://sputniknews.com/20220105/fans-dub-romelu-lukakus-apology-pr-after-chelsea-star-says-sorry-for-controversial-interview-1092032259.html

Fans Dub Romelu Lukaku's Apology 'PR' After Chelsea Star Says Sorry for Controversial Interview

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku's apology for his controversial interview that resulted in a fall-out with manager Thomas Tuchel has infuriated a section of Chelsea supporters.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku's apology for his controversial interview that resulted in a fall-out with manager Thomas Tuchel has infuriated a section of Chelsea supporters.On Tuesday, the former Premier League champions posted a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter in which Lukaku could be seen making an apology to the club's admirers.Lukaku's remorseful words came after the 28-year-old footballer stirred the pot by declaring that he wasn't happy with his role at Chelsea and wanted to return to his former club Inter Milan.While a few Chelsea lovers declared him a "class act" for accepting his mistake, others were not so keen to forgive him as they accused him of disrespecting them.Some netizens even made fun of his remarks by posting hilarious memes.There was another section of users who labelled his apology "embarrassing" because he didn't apologise for what he said in his controversial interview.Despite the fans' ire, Lukaku's apology seemed to have had the desired result on Tuchel as the Chelsea boss is set to end his star forward's exile from the team's starting XI.Chelsea take on Tottenham at home in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

