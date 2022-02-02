Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
UK PM Johnson Faces Questions About Ukraine and Sue Gray's Report at the House of Commons
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/russia-has-plans-to-hedge-risks-in-event-of-new-us-economic-sanctions-kremlin-says-1092681724.html
Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US Economic Sanctions, Kremlin Says
Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US Economic Sanctions, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has plans to hedge risks and mitigate consequences in the event of new US economic sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T11:28+0000
2022-02-02T11:47+0000
us
russia
sanctions
ukraine
uk
russia-nato row on european security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090680393_0:0:2949:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_873f4eb6708bfc51876b07547ab341ad.jpg
"The Kremlin, of course, is concerned because the sanctions behaviour of the United States is absolutely unpredictable. The US retains its unpredictability internationally in this regard. There are plans, risk hedging plans to minimise the consequences of such unpredictable actions," Peskov told reporters.Moscow once again urges Washington to abandon its provocative actions and escalating tension on the European continent, the Kremlin spokesman added.Earlier this week, the US said it was preparing a package of sanctions that would be imposed against Russia in the event that it invades Ukraine and would target the country's banking sector and export controls, as well as "key people and industries" that were spared by Washington in sanctions it introduced in 2014 after Russia's reunification with Crimea. The UK, for its part, also threatened Russia with sanctions, with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying that the government was preparing a draft law that would expand the anti-Russian sanctions list that is already in place in Britain and would hit Russian energy companies and other "strategic" industries. Europe has been reportedly considering sanctions against Russia as well, and they will possibly include restrictions on currency conversion, export control measures, import and export bans, as well as limiting access to the SWIFT interbank system.Reports about new Western sanctions against Russia have been made in the past few weeks amid a continuing row between Russia, the US and NATO over Ukraine. There has been speculation in the Western media about Moscow amassing tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine and preparing to "invade" the country, an allegation Russia has repeatedly denied as groundless and stressing it has no plans to attack any country. Moscow also said that NATO's increased military activity in Eastern Europe and active technical assistance to Ukraine pose a serious threat to Russia's national security.
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/new-sanctions-against-russia-may-reinforce-chinas-competitive-edge-german-businessman-says-1092664805.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/kiev-trying-to-hide-movement-of-heavy-weaponry-equipment-to-donbas---lpr-head-1092627910.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090680393_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_603a59b5b2f7f669a19224b5e642b92f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, sanctions, ukraine, uk

Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US Economic Sanctions, Kremlin Says

11:28 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 02.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankKremlin, Moscow
Kremlin, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has plans to hedge risks and mitigate consequences in the event of new US economic sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The Kremlin, of course, is concerned because the sanctions behaviour of the United States is absolutely unpredictable. The US retains its unpredictability internationally in this regard. There are plans, risk hedging plans to minimise the consequences of such unpredictable actions," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow once again urges Washington to abandon its provocative actions and escalating tension on the European continent, the Kremlin spokesman added.
Earlier this week, the US said it was preparing a package of sanctions that would be imposed against Russia in the event that it invades Ukraine and would target the country's banking sector and export controls, as well as "key people and industries" that were spared by Washington in sanctions it introduced in 2014 after Russia's reunification with Crimea.
A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
New Sanctions Against Russia May Reinforce China's Competitive Edge, German Businessman Says
Yesterday, 15:57 GMT
The UK, for its part, also threatened Russia with sanctions, with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying that the government was preparing a draft law that would expand the anti-Russian sanctions list that is already in place in Britain and would hit Russian energy companies and other "strategic" industries.
Europe has been reportedly considering sanctions against Russia as well, and they will possibly include restrictions on currency conversion, export control measures, import and export bans, as well as limiting access to the SWIFT interbank system.
Cadets of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk during the ceremony in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
Kiev Trying to Hide Movement of Heavy Weaponry, Equipment to Donbass - LPR Head
31 January, 00:21 GMT
Reports about new Western sanctions against Russia have been made in the past few weeks amid a continuing row between Russia, the US and NATO over Ukraine. There has been speculation in the Western media about Moscow amassing tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine and preparing to "invade" the country, an allegation Russia has repeatedly denied as groundless and stressing it has no plans to attack any country. Moscow also said that NATO's increased military activity in Eastern Europe and active technical assistance to Ukraine pose a serious threat to Russia's national security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese