Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance With New Sanctions Bill, Foreign Secretary Says
Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance With New Sanctions Bill, Foreign Secretary Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Assets of Russian companies in the United Kingdom may be frozen in accordance with a new bill on anti-Moscow sanctions, UK Foreign Secretary...
Russia has repeatedly denied Western accusations of preparing for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has been stressing that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and it is not threatening anyone, at the same time pointing out NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.Moscow has also been expressing concerns over the Western military support for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries and an increased number of Western military advisers in Donbas.
london, united kingdom

Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance With New Sanctions Bill, Foreign Secretary Says

17:47 GMT 31.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliSkyline of City of London on a cloudy day
Skyline of City of London on a cloudy day - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Assets of Russian companies in the United Kingdom may be frozen in accordance with a new bill on anti-Moscow sanctions, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.
“We will make that those who share responsibility for the Kremlin’s aggressive and destabilizing action will share in beating a heavy cost. Their assets in the UK will be frozen. No UK business or individual will be able to transact with them. And should they seek to enter the UK, they will be turned back,” Truss told lawmakers.
The foreign secretary also said that the package “that we are putting forward in legislation” will be “in place” by February 10.
Russia has repeatedly denied Western accusations of preparing for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has been stressing that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and it is not threatening anyone, at the same time pointing out NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.

Moscow has also been expressing concerns over the Western military support for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries and an increased number of Western military advisers in Donbas.
