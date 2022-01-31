https://sputniknews.com/20220131/russian-assets-in-uk-may-be-frozen-in-accordance-with-new-sanctions-bill-foreign-secretary-says-1092643372.html

Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance With New Sanctions Bill, Foreign Secretary Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Assets of Russian companies in the United Kingdom may be frozen in accordance with a new bill on anti-Moscow sanctions, UK Foreign Secretary...

The foreign secretary also said that the package “that we are putting forward in legislation” will be “in place” by February 10.Russia has repeatedly denied Western accusations of preparing for an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has been stressing that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and it is not threatening anyone, at the same time pointing out NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.Moscow has also been expressing concerns over the Western military support for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries and an increased number of Western military advisers in Donbas.

