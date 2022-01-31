https://sputniknews.com/20220131/kiev-trying-to-hide-movement-of-heavy-weaponry-equipment-to-donbas---lpr-head-1092627910.html

Kiev Trying to Hide Movement of Heavy Weaponry, Equipment to Donbas - LPR Head

LUHANSK, January 31 (Sputnik) - Kiev is moving heavy weaponry and equipment to the southeast of Ukraine (Donbas), trying to hide this from the observers of the... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

"Our services and international observers see that there is an active movement from the Ukrainian side. There is the supply of ammunition and …heavy weapons are being moved and equipment is being prepared," Pasechnik said.He pointed out that over the past month, the SMM has recorded the transfer of more than a hundred pieces of heavy artillery to the line of contact, and OSCE observers regularly report that their drones keep malfunctioning in Donbas.

