https://sputniknews.com/20220129/not-a-variant-of-concern-more-contagious-omicron-strain-gaining-strength-across-globe-1092599807.html

Not a Variant of Concern? More Contagious Omicron Strain Gaining Strength Across Globe

Not a Variant of Concern? More Contagious Omicron Strain Gaining Strength Across Globe

The new strain has already been detected in at least 47 countries, with increasing cases in such nations as India, the UK, France, Denmark, and Sweden. 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-29T05:48+0000

2022-01-29T05:48+0000

2022-01-29T05:48+0000

denmark

us

sweden

strain

uk

coronavirus

covid-19

variant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091935621_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6aac4a35254be59d099d6714ea2c9521.jpg

Scientists are keeping a watchful eye on the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 amid a rising spike in such infections around the world.A global database tracking COVID variants shows at least 127 BA.2 cases in almost half of US states as of Friday, with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), arguing in a statement that although BA.2 has increased in proportion to the original Omicron strain, BA.1, in some countries, the new sub-variant is currently circulating at a low level in America.In Britain, BA.2, which is believed to be 1.5 times more infectious than BA.1, has been described as a "variant under investigation" by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).The agency claimed that BA.2 has a "substantial" growth advantage over the original Omicron variant and that the new strain is spreading faster than BA.1 in all regions of England.BA.2 infections are also on the rise in Denmark, where the country's Health Ministry has already reported over 50,000 such cases.The World Health Organisation (WHO) currently does not distinguish between BA.1 and BA.2 as the Omicron sub-variant is now under intense scrutiny by the global scientific community. The original Omicron has been designated by the UN's health body as "a variant of concern".First identified in India and South Africa in late December 2021, BA.2 is thought to have more than 20 mutations, with about half of them being part of the spike protein that interacts with human cells and is the key to the process of the coronavirus entering a body.A "game-changer" or not, the Omicron sub-variant is seen by some as a challenge to scientists, especially given that the strain is not easy to track in terms of PCR test protocol-related detection.

https://sputniknews.com/20220125/hopes-of-herd-immunity-resurrected-as-denmark-ravaged-by-omicron-strain-1092498134.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220122/uk-health-officials-play-down-426-cases-of-new-omicron-ba2-sub-strain-1092453081.html

denmark

us

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

denmark, us, sweden, strain, uk, coronavirus, covid-19, variant