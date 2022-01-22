Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/uk-health-officials-play-down-426-cases-of-new-omicron-ba2-sub-strain-1092453081.html
UK Health Officials Play Down 426 Cases of New Omicron BA.2 Sub-Strain
UK Health Officials Play Down 426 Cases of New Omicron BA.2 Sub-Strain
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first identified in November 2021 by doctors and virologists in South Africa, has spread rapidly across the globe ... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T19:30+0000
2022-01-22T19:29+0000
omicron covid strain
britain
great britain
uk
denmark
botswana
south africa
coronavirus
covid-19
British health authorities have downplayed fears over the arrival of a new mutation of the COVID-19 Omicron variant that is fast becoming dominant in Denmark.A total of 426 cases of the so-called BA.2 sub-variant were identified in the UK on Friday, as a portion of the almost 96,000 people registered as testing positive that day alone.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that nearly all pandemic restrictions would be lifted on January 26, in light of positive data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showing falling numbers of patients in hospital intensive care beds with the virus. The first British case of Omicron BA.2 was identified on December 6, 2021, in 146 patients in London and 97 cases in the surrounding south eastern regions outside of the capitol city. To date, the new BA.2 mutant has been detected in 40 countries. While the strain's origin is unknown, it has already accounted for 45 percent of cases in Denmark during the second week of January — up sharply from 20 percent in the last week of December 2021.The UK and Denmark have the world's highest recorded rates of infection with the more-contagious but less-severe Omicron variant.An early analysis of cases by Denmark's Statens Serum Institut (SSI) found rates of hospitalisation with BA.2 were no higher than with the original BA.1 Omicron variant first identified in South Africa and in neighbouring Botswana. SSI researcher Anders Fomsgaard said he was puzzled but not worried by BA.2's rapid growth.On whether BA.2 could evade patients' acquired immunity to BA.1 and cause repeat infections, he conceded: "It is a possibility." "In that case, we must be prepared for it. And then, in fact, we might see two peaks of this epidemic," Fomsgaard said.
UK Health Officials Play Down 426 Cases of New Omicron BA.2 Sub-Strain

22.01.2022
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first identified in November 2021 by doctors and virologists in South Africa, has spread rapidly across the globe — supplanting the pandemic's previously-dominant Delta variant without causing additionally high levels of severe illness and death.
British health authorities have downplayed fears over the arrival of a new mutation of the COVID-19 Omicron variant that is fast becoming dominant in Denmark.
A total of 426 cases of the so-called BA.2 sub-variant were identified in the UK on Friday, as a portion of the almost 96,000 people registered as testing positive that day alone.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that nearly all pandemic restrictions would be lifted on January 26, in light of positive data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showing falling numbers of patients in hospital intensive care beds with the virus.
“As is routine for any new variants under investigation, UKHSA is carrying out laboratory and epidemiological investigations to better understand the characteristics of this variant," the UKHSA said. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and recommend appropriate public health measures if needed. More detail will be available in UKHSA’s regular variant technical briefings.”
The first British case of Omicron BA.2 was identified on December 6, 2021, in 146 patients in London and 97 cases in the surrounding south eastern regions outside of the capitol city.
Omicron COVID Strain
Stick Your Jabs! UK COVID-19 Booster Uptake Slumps Since Pre-Xmas Omicron Panic
Yesterday, 18:48 GMT
To date, the new BA.2 mutant has been detected in 40 countries. While the strain's origin is unknown, it has already accounted for 45 percent of cases in Denmark during the second week of January — up sharply from 20 percent in the last week of December 2021.
The UK and Denmark have the world's highest recorded rates of infection with the more-contagious but less-severe Omicron variant.
An early analysis of cases by Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI) found rates of hospitalisation with BA.2 were no higher than with the original BA.1 Omicron variant first identified in South Africa and in neighbouring Botswana.
SSI researcher Anders Fomsgaard said he was puzzled but not worried by BA.2's rapid growth.
“It may be that it is more resistant to the immunity in the population, which allows it to infect more. We do not know yet,” he told Danish media.
On whether BA.2 could evade patients' acquired immunity to BA.1 and cause repeat infections, he conceded: “It is a possibility."
“In that case, we must be prepared for it. And then, in fact, we might see two peaks of this epidemic,” Fomsgaard said.
