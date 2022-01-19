https://sputniknews.com/20220119/bye-bye-mask-and-covid-pass-boris-johnson-announces-end-of-plan-b-restrictions-in-england-1092370000.html

Bye Bye, Mask and Covid Pass: Boris Johnson Announces End of Plan B Restrictions in England

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday the end of the so-called Plan B implemented in England since December to prevent the...

Addressing Parliament, Johnson said that the working from home guidance, the requirement to wear face masks and the use of COVID passports in some settings would be dropped next week.The so-called Plan B was originally rolled out in December to combat the spread of the highly transmissible variant.Reacting to the announcement, the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, called it an attempt to distract the public’s opinion on the crisis the prime minister is facing following revelations that he and his staff in Downing Street held parties during the COVID-19 lockdown.

