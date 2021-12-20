https://sputniknews.com/20211220/who-evidence-shows-omicron-spreads-faster-than-other-variants-affects-vaccinated-recovered-people-1091672913.html

WHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People

The Omicron coronavirus variant, initially detected in South Africa and Botswana, was reported to be more contagious than other COVID strains. The new variant... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International

There is significant evidence that the Omicron COVID-19 strain spreads faster than other variants and affects people who are vaccinated or have already had the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.According to the WHO head, coronavirus has claimed over 3,3 million lives in 2021 - a number that eclipses the last year's death tolls from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

