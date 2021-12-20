Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
WHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
WHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
The Omicron coronavirus variant, initially detected in South Africa and Botswana, was reported to be more contagious than other COVID strains. The new variant... 20.12.2021
There is significant evidence that the Omicron COVID-19 strain spreads faster than other variants and affects people who are vaccinated or have already had the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.According to the WHO head, coronavirus has claimed over 3,3 million lives in 2021 - a number that eclipses the last year's death tolls from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.
world, covid-19

WHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People

15:50 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 20.12.2021)
The Omicron coronavirus variant, initially detected in South Africa and Botswana, was reported to be more contagious than other COVID strains. The new variant has already prompted additional pandemic restrictions in many countries.
There is significant evidence that the Omicron COVID-19 strain spreads faster than other variants and affects people who are vaccinated or have already had the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.
"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant", he said during a news briefing in Geneva. "And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected".
According to the WHO head, coronavirus has claimed over 3,3 million lives in 2021 - a number that eclipses the last year's death tolls from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.
Popular comments
So?
