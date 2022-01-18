https://sputniknews.com/20220118/us-adds-22-countries-to-avoid-travel-list-due-to-covid-19-risk---cdc-1092351534.html

CDC Adds 22 Countries to ‘Avoid Travel’ List Due to COVID-19 Risk

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday added 22 more countries, including Egypt, Israel, Australia, and... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

"Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC said in an advisory.Starting Tuesday, the CDC also recommends avoiding travel to Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Albania, Grenada, Guyana, Panama, Qatar, Suriname, the Bahamas, Uruguay, and others.There are a total of 101 countries in the highest Level 4 category of COVID-19 risk amid a surge in the number of Omicron variant-related cases.

