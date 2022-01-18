Registration was successful!
CDC Adds 22 Countries to ‘Avoid Travel’ List Due to COVID-19 Risk
CDC Adds 22 Countries to ‘Avoid Travel’ List Due to COVID-19 Risk
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday added 22 more countries, including Egypt, Israel, Australia, and...
"Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC said in an advisory.Starting Tuesday, the CDC also recommends avoiding travel to Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Albania, Grenada, Guyana, Panama, Qatar, Suriname, the Bahamas, Uruguay, and others.There are a total of 101 countries in the highest Level 4 category of COVID-19 risk amid a surge in the number of Omicron variant-related cases.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday added 22 more countries, including Egypt, Israel, Australia, and Argentina, to its "Avoid Travel" list due to high COVID-19 risk there.
"Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC said in an advisory.
Starting Tuesday, the CDC also recommends avoiding travel to Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Albania, Grenada, Guyana, Panama, Qatar, Suriname, the Bahamas, Uruguay, and others.
There are a total of 101 countries in the highest Level 4 category of COVID-19 risk amid a surge in the number of Omicron variant-related cases.
